Porsche has revealed the all-new 911 GT3 Touring and for the first time ever, it will be offered with a standard seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission for the U.S. market. As with the previous Touring Package, the car loses the fixed rear wing for a lower profile look and now has an automatically extending rear spoiler. It is also differentiated by high-gloss anodized aluminum trim strips in silver on the side windows and the front fascia has also been painted to match the exterior color. Additionally, the new 911 GT3 Touring features extended leather upholstery in black and an exterior Touring Package option finishes the tailpipes in Satin Black while the lower front light modules are also dark-tinted.