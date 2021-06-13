Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Trending lifestyle headlines in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Dispatch
Pittsburgh Dispatch
 7 days ago

(PITTSBURGH, PA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Pittsburgh / newpittsburghcourier.com

Pittsburgh's first 'Black Restaurant Week' happening now until June 13

Pittsburgh’s first ‘Black Restaurant Week’ happening now until June 13

The first "Pittsburgh Black Restaurant Week" is in full swing, and there are a number of Black-owned eateries that are participating in the promotion. 9 Cafe, CobblerWorld, Soil Sisters Plant Nursery, Uncle Rick's Smokehouse, Veggies N'at, Soul & Sea, Shells Sweets & Treats, Good Eats, Blanket and Board, Casa Brasil, iEatClean Meal Prep Services, and Dirty Birds Chicken are the businesses involved in this inaugural effort to spotlight Black-owned restaurants. Pittsburgh is one of 15 areas where a "Black Restaurant Week" is being held. Other places include New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, the D.C. area, and even Toronto, Canada.

another special event for black people.... its amazing. if someone would designate a special day or week or month for white people, it would be labled a racist event, a racist day etc...... ive had it, and im not ashamed to say so....

how many black days, weeks, TV programs and whatever else the media can think up are we going to have. every time I turn around it's something new

Pittsburgh / youtube.com

Gabbie Hanna Controversy | Are Gabbie's Statements Regarding ADHD Accurate?

Gabbie Hanna Controversy | Are Gabbie's Statements Regarding ADHD Accurate?

This video answers the question: Can I analyze the Gabbie Hanna controversy? Support Dr. Grande on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/drgrande Dr. Grande's book Psychology of Notorious Serial Killers: https://www.amazon.com/Psychology-Notorious-Serial-Killers-Intersection/dp/1950057259 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/scaachikoul/gabbie-hanna-youtube-controversies-alanis-morisette https://filmdaily.co/news/gabbie-hanna-poetry/ https://meaww.com/inside-gabbie-hanna-many-fueds-with-fellow-you-tubers-trisha-paytas-oscar-wylde-rachel-oates-sisters Corbisiero, S., Stieglitz, RD., Retz, W. et al. Is emotional dysregulation part of the psychopathology of ADHD in adults?. ADHD Atten Def Hyp Disord 5, 83–92 (2013). https://doi.org/10.1007/s12402-012-0097-z Would you like to listen to my content in podcast form? With my partners at Ars Longa Media, we released True Crime Psychology and Personality: Narcissism, Psychopathy and the Minds of Dangerous Criminals. Subscribe to it anywhere you listen to podcasts. I'm looking forward to putting more of my content into audio and developing new, original podcasts on mental health topics. Visit us online, and feel free to reach out with your questions or ideas by going to arslonga.media. Dr. Grande's True Crime Psychology and Personality podcast: https://www.arslonga.media Check out Dr. Grande's merchandise at: https://teespring.com/stores/dr-grandes-store

Pittsburgh / cbslocal.com

Rite Aid Expanding Vaccination Hours With 'Night Shots' Initiative

Rite Aid Expanding Vaccination Hours With ‘Night Shots’ Initiative

Rite Aid is expanding vaccination hours at some of its locations in an effort to increase vaccine appointments.

Pittsburgh / youtube.com

Reporter Update: State Senate Passes Bill To Ban Vaccine Passports

Reporter Update: State Senate Passes Bill To Ban Vaccine Passports

The Pennsylvania Senate has passed a bill that would prohibit vaccine passports. It's now on its way to the House; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

Pittsburgh Dispatch

Pittsburgh Dispatch

Pittsburgh, PA
With Pittsburgh Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Pittsburgh, PA Posted by
Pittsburgh Dispatch

Live events coming up in Pittsburgh

1. Registration: UPMC Health Plan PedalPGH 2021; 2. June 2021 Timed Ticket; 3. Sashiko Workshop (Core & Essence) with Visiting Artist Atsushi Futatsuya; 4. VIRTUAL: Needle Felted Cedar Waxwing with Erin Carlson; 5. Recycle Your Sterling! with Sarah Jane Sindler;
Pittsburgh, PA Posted by
Pittsburgh Dispatch

Take a look at these homes for sale in Pittsburgh

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: BEAUTIFUL PINE TOWNSHIP HOME IN THE HEART OF WEXFORD! PRIVATE WOODED SETTING, CUL-DE-SAC LOT, SCHOOLS, CONVENIENT LOCATION! Many amenities are offered with this custom-built
Pittsburgh, PA Posted by
Pittsburgh Dispatch

This is the cheapest gas in Pittsburgh right now

(PITTSBURGH, PA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pittsburgh area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 501 W Waterfront Dr. Regular there was listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Gulf at 838 E Warrington Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.