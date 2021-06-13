Trending lifestyle headlines in Pittsburgh

(PITTSBURGH, PA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pittsburgh’s first ‘Black Restaurant Week’ happening now until June 13 The first “Pittsburgh Black Restaurant Week” is in full swing, and there are a number of Black-owned eateries that are participating in the promotion. 9 Cafe, CobblerWorld, Soil Sisters Plant Nursery, Uncle Rick’s Smokehouse, Veggies N’at, Soul & Sea, Shells Sweets & Treats, Good Eats, Blanket and Board, Casa Brasil, iEatClean Meal Prep Services, and Dirty Birds Chicken are the businesses involved in this inaugural effort to spotlight Black-owned restaurants. Pittsburgh is one of 15 areas where a “Black Restaurant Week” is being held. Other places include New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, the D.C. area, and even Toronto, Canada. Read more

Gabbie Hanna Controversy | Are Gabbie's Statements Regarding ADHD Accurate? This video answers the question: Can I analyze the Gabbie Hanna controversy? Support Dr. Grande on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/drgrande Dr. Grande's book Psychology of Notorious Serial Killers: https://www.amazon.com/Psychology-Notorious-Serial-Killers-Intersection/dp/1950057259 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/scaachikoul/gabbie-hanna-youtube-controversies-alanis-morisette https://filmdaily.co/news/gabbie-hanna-poetry/ https://meaww.com/inside-gabbie-hanna-many-fueds-with-fellow-you-tubers-trisha-paytas-oscar-wylde-rachel-oates-sisters Corbisiero, S., Stieglitz, RD., Retz, W. et al. Is emotional dysregulation part of the psychopathology of ADHD in adults?. ADHD Atten Def Hyp Disord 5, 83–92 (2013). https://doi.org/10.1007/s12402-012-0097-z Would you like to listen to my content in podcast form? With my partners at Ars Longa Media, we released True Crime Psychology and Personality: Narcissism, Psychopathy and the Minds of Dangerous Criminals. Subscribe to it anywhere you listen to podcasts. I'm looking forward to putting more of my content into audio and developing new, original podcasts on mental health topics. Visit us online, and feel free to reach out with your questions or ideas by going to arslonga.media. Dr. Grande’s True Crime Psychology and Personality podcast: https://www.arslonga.media Check out Dr. Grande’s merchandise at: https://teespring.com/stores/dr-grandes-store Read more

Rite Aid Expanding Vaccination Hours With ‘Night Shots’ Initiative Rite Aid is expanding vaccination hours at some of its locations in an effort to increase vaccine appointments. Read more

