Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Newport

(NEWPORT, OR) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

Yellow Rope on the Beach This webinar is co-hosted by Oregon Sea Grant's Cait Goodwin and Washington Sea Grant's Teri King. It focuses on pieces of yellow rope that come from oyster farms and end up on beaches after oysters are harvested. The webinar discusses the problem and how the oyster industry is trying to solve it. This webinar features: -- David Beugli, the director of the Willapa-Grays Harbor Oyster Growers Association -- Miranda Ries, the director of regulatory affairs at Pacific Seafood -- Margaret Pilaro, the executive director of the Pacific Coast Shellfish Growers Association Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Smoked Trout Whenever we have guests come into town to stay for the weekend, we usually have an itinerary planned around the tides, whether it’s agate hunting at Bob Creek during low tide or crabbing in the Alsea Bay at high tide. But tide tables were not needed at all in this... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Creamy Lemon Garlic Parmesan Chicken Pasta with Mushrooms I’ve known Cherilyn Bunker Hawkins since she was a little girl. Her parents are the absolute salt of the earth people and raised amazing children. When Cherilyn was at Newport High School, I was the young women’s leader at church for almost five years. One of my favorite activities was cooking with the girls. Read more

LATEST NEWS