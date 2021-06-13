Your North Chicago lifestyle news

(NORTH CHICAGO, IL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in North Chicago, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee settles class-action lawsuit for $36 million GURNEE, Ill. - Six Flags Great America has settled a class-action lawsuit by agreeing to pay $36 million over the use of fingerprint scanners at its Illinois theme park. Pass holders and others who visited the Gurnee park between October 2013 and Dec. 31, 2018 could get up to $200 each, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Lake, McHenry counties officially move with rest of state into Phase 5 of no COVID restrictions Lake and McHenry counties, along with the rest of Illinois, are officially in Phase 5, meaning 100% capacity limits and the end of other COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and events. The state on Friday eliminated all capacity limits and social distancing requirements on businesses, large-scale events, conventions, amusement parks, and...

Warning issued after cases of severe lake rash in Wauconda WAUCONDA, Ill. - Multiple cases of a severe body rash are being attributed to a lake in Wauconda. Health officials say it's the parasitic condition known as "swimmer's itch". According to the McHenry County Department of Health, "swimmer's itch," or cercarial dermatitis, is an allergic reaction to certain microscopic parasites that infect some birds and mammals.

