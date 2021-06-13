Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Chicago, IL

Your North Chicago lifestyle news

Posted by 
North Chicago Times
North Chicago Times
 7 days ago

(NORTH CHICAGO, IL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in North Chicago, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Gurnee / fox32chicago.com

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee settles class-action lawsuit for $36 million

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee settles class-action lawsuit for $36 million

GURNEE, Ill. - Six Flags Great America has settled a class-action lawsuit by agreeing to pay $36 million over the use of fingerprint scanners at its Illinois theme park. Pass holders and others who visited the Gurnee park between October 2013 and Dec. 31, 2018 could get up to $200 each, the Chicago Tribune reported. Read more

Comments
avatar

This is such a poorly written article, the author and the copy writer should both be fired

4 likes

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Mchenry County / lakemchenryscanner.com

Lake, McHenry counties officially move with rest of state into Phase 5 of no COVID restrictions

Lake, McHenry counties officially move with rest of state into Phase 5 of no COVID restrictions

Lake and McHenry counties, along with the rest of Illinois, are officially in Phase 5, meaning 100% capacity limits and the end of other COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and events. The state on Friday eliminated all capacity limits and social distancing requirements on businesses, large-scale events, conventions, amusement parks, and... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Wauconda / fox32chicago.com

Warning issued after cases of severe lake rash in Wauconda

Warning issued after cases of severe lake rash in Wauconda

WAUCONDA, Ill. - Multiple cases of a severe body rash are being attributed to a lake in Wauconda. Health officials say it's the parasitic condition known as "swimmer's itch". According to the McHenry County Department of Health, "swimmer's itch," or cercarial dermatitis, is an allergic reaction to certain microscopic parasites that infect some birds and mammals. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Chicago / walls102.com

Six Flags park settling lawsuit over fingerprints for $36M

Six Flags park settling lawsuit over fingerprints for $36M

GURNEE, Ill. (AP) — Six Flags Great America has settled a class-action lawsuit by agreeing to pay $36 million over the use of fingerprint scanners at its Illinois theme park. The Chicago Tribune says pass holders and others who visited the Gurnee park between October 2013 and Dec. 31, 2018 could get up to $200 each. Texas-based Six Flags declined to comment. Six Flags was accused of violating an Illinois law that requires companies to get permission before using certain technologies to identify customers. The company denied that it was collecting biometric identifiers and claimed visitors had given consent. Read more

Comments
avatar

Their NOT PAYING. You are by ticket prices. Any company can and will try anything Nazi until caught.

North Chicago Times

North Chicago Times

North Chicago, IL
5
Followers
17
Post
655
Views
ABOUT

With North Chicago Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
North Chicago, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Il Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
North Chicago, ILPosted by
North Chicago Times

North Chicago gas at $3.24 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(NORTH CHICAGO, IL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the North Chicago area offering savings of $0.45 per gallon. Mobil at 1750 N Sheridan Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.24 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 226 N Il-21, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.