Your North Chicago lifestyle news
(NORTH CHICAGO, IL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in North Chicago, from fashion updates to viral videos.
We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Six Flags Great America in Gurnee settles class-action lawsuit for $36 million
GURNEE, Ill. - Six Flags Great America has settled a class-action lawsuit by agreeing to pay $36 million over the use of fingerprint scanners at its Illinois theme park. Pass holders and others who visited the Gurnee park between October 2013 and Dec. 31, 2018 could get up to $200 each, the Chicago Tribune reported. Read more
This is such a poorly written article, the author and the copy writer should both be fired
4 likes
Lake, McHenry counties officially move with rest of state into Phase 5 of no COVID restrictions
Lake and McHenry counties, along with the rest of Illinois, are officially in Phase 5, meaning 100% capacity limits and the end of other COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and events. The state on Friday eliminated all capacity limits and social distancing requirements on businesses, large-scale events, conventions, amusement parks, and... Read more
Warning issued after cases of severe lake rash in Wauconda
WAUCONDA, Ill. - Multiple cases of a severe body rash are being attributed to a lake in Wauconda. Health officials say it's the parasitic condition known as "swimmer's itch". According to the McHenry County Department of Health, "swimmer's itch," or cercarial dermatitis, is an allergic reaction to certain microscopic parasites that infect some birds and mammals. Read more
Six Flags park settling lawsuit over fingerprints for $36M
GURNEE, Ill. (AP) — Six Flags Great America has settled a class-action lawsuit by agreeing to pay $36 million over the use of fingerprint scanners at its Illinois theme park. The Chicago Tribune says pass holders and others who visited the Gurnee park between October 2013 and Dec. 31, 2018 could get up to $200 each. Texas-based Six Flags declined to comment. Six Flags was accused of violating an Illinois law that requires companies to get permission before using certain technologies to identify customers. The company denied that it was collecting biometric identifiers and claimed visitors had given consent. Read more
Their NOT PAYING. You are by ticket prices. Any company can and will try anything Nazi until caught.