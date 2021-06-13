Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Southampton, NY

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Southampton

Posted by 
Southampton News Beat
Southampton News Beat
 7 days ago

(SOUTHAMPTON, NY) Life in Southampton has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
New York / newsday.com

Our conversation with Shinnecock Indian Nation leaders

Our conversation with Shinnecock Indian Nation leaders

The Shinnecock Indian Nation will soon welcome the return of 4.5 acres of land in Southampton, property that includes sacred burial grounds known as "Sugar Loaf Hill." "We will be fierce in protecting ancient burial sites," attorney Tela Troge told the Newsday editorial board Thursday. The Shinnecock Nation also is seeking to identify more parcels in the Shinnecock Hills area that was once part of its tribal territory. The Southampton Town board on Tuesday approved a $5.3 million purchase of a conservation easement for the land using money from its Community Preservation Fund. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
The Hamptons / danspapers.com

Top 5 East End Outdoor Activities This Weekend: June 11, 2021

Top 5 East End Outdoor Activities This Weekend: June 11, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Summer on the East End means ample opportunity to enjoy the fresh air and warm sunlight of the great outdoors. Here are this week’s top East End outdoor activities—including Greek Night Out at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons and more! Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
The Hamptons / danspapers.com

Last-minute East End Summer Camp Picks

Last-minute East End Summer Camp Picks

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Summer officially arrives in a matter of days, which means there is little time left to spare when it comes to enrolling kids in summer camp. Here are five editor’s picks for parents looking for local options. Future Stars. Of four... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Southampton / danspapers.com

Making The Most of Outdoor Spaces

Making The Most of Outdoor Spaces

Come summer, just about everyone naturally thinks of getting out in the fresh air. But with the growing popularity of fire pits, fireplaces, and an array of outdoor heaters, people are spending more and more time in their backyards and extending their living space outward. To create a seamless interior-exterior... Read more

Southampton News Beat

Southampton News Beat

Southampton, NY
0
Followers
17
Post
121
Views
ABOUT

With Southampton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southampton, NY
Southampton, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Rrb Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Southampton, NYPosted by
Southampton News Beat

Check out these Southampton homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Spectacular Heart of Southampton Village Estate Section newly rebuilt Traditional. Combining yesterday's iconic Hampton's Cottage style with today's modern design. Sprawling open