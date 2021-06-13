Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Southampton

(SOUTHAMPTON, NY) Life in Southampton has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

Our conversation with Shinnecock Indian Nation leaders The Shinnecock Indian Nation will soon welcome the return of 4.5 acres of land in Southampton, property that includes sacred burial grounds known as "Sugar Loaf Hill." "We will be fierce in protecting ancient burial sites," attorney Tela Troge told the Newsday editorial board Thursday. The Shinnecock Nation also is seeking to identify more parcels in the Shinnecock Hills area that was once part of its tribal territory. The Southampton Town board on Tuesday approved a $5.3 million purchase of a conservation easement for the land using money from its Community Preservation Fund. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Top 5 East End Outdoor Activities This Weekend: June 11, 2021 Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Summer on the East End means ample opportunity to enjoy the fresh air and warm sunlight of the great outdoors. Here are this week’s top East End outdoor activities—including Greek Night Out at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons and more! Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Last-minute East End Summer Camp Picks Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Summer officially arrives in a matter of days, which means there is little time left to spare when it comes to enrolling kids in summer camp. Here are five editor’s picks for parents looking for local options. Future Stars. Of four... Read more

TRENDING NOW