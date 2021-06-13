Trending sports headlines in Carroll

Audubon Holds On, Kuemper, Carroll and IKM-Manning Fall in Thursday Baseball

Blake Pottebaum of Kuemper and Braiden Heiden of Denison Schleswig both were outstanding on the hill on Thursday but Denison Schleswig was able to take advantage of a couple miscues by Kuemper early and built a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The Monarchs scored a pair of unearned runs in the 2nd inning on an error, two singles and a ground out to the right side of the field with a runner on third. The Knights finished with only 3 hits but found ways to get on base with 6 walks and a hit-by-pitch. The Knights stranded runners on 1st and 2nd base in the 3rd inning and 5th inning and left the bases loaded in the 6th. Every time Kuemper got a runner in scoring position they already had two outs as Heiden and Trey Brotherton did a nice job of getting the first batters out nearly every inning. Pottebaum was just as effective if not more effective on the hill for Kuemper. He allowed 2 singles in the 2nd, but didn't give up a hit the rest of the game and left with 1 out in the 6th. Pottebaum struck out 6 batters and only walked 2. Denison Schleswig added a run in the 6th thanks to a Kuemper error. The Knights tried to rally in the 7th when Logan Sibenaller reached to start the inning. He moved to 2nd on a passed ball and later scored on a throwing error. Blake Pottebaum walked and Cal Wanninger reached on an error but Kuemper wasn't able to get the extra hit.