Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Storm Lake, IA

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Storm Lake

Posted by 
Storm Lake News Beat
Storm Lake News Beat
 7 days ago

(STORM LAKE, IA) Storm Lake-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Storm Lake sports. For more stories from the Storm Lake area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Storm Lake / stormlake.com

Storm Lake loses Twin Lakes matchup 7-2

Storm Lake loses Twin Lakes matchup 7-2

Spirit Lake scored three runs in the third inning and plated two more in the fifth to take control as the Indians defeated Storm Lake 7-2 in a Lakes Conference game played on Wednesday night at Tornado Field. Storm Lake scored a run in the third inning and one in the seventh. Maddy Raveling suffered the loss for the Tornadoes, […] Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Alta / stormlake.com

Alta-Aurelia hands St. Mary’s setback in Twin Lakes play

Alta-Aurelia hands St. Mary’s setback in Twin Lakes play

Alta-Aurelia scored 15 runs in the third inning as the Warriors went on to defeat Storm Lake St. Mary’s 24-1 in a Twin Lakes Conference game on Monday night in Alta. The Warriors, who plated four runs in the first and five in the second, tallied 11 hits in the game. Oliver Peterson and Carson Reinert each had two apiece. […] Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Storm Lake / stormlake.com

SL beats No. 10 Spirit Lake in key Lakes game

SL beats No. 10 Spirit Lake in key Lakes game

Mark Eddie fired a one-hitter and drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning to help give Storm Lake a 2-1 win over Class 2A No. 10 Spirit Lake in a key Lakes Conference game on Wednesday at Tornado Field. Each team scored a run in the third inning. The Indians took a 1-0 lead when […] Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Storm Lake / stormlakeradio.com

The Star Spangled Spectacular’s Ride-Run is now open for registration

The Star Spangled Spectacular’s Ride-Run is now open for registration

The Star Spangled Spectacular’s Ride-Run, an 11-mile partner bike and run around Storm Lake at 7:30 a.m. on July 4, is now open for registration. Teams may sign up for the popular event online through noon on Saturday, July 3 for just $30 per person. The last day to register and be guaranteed participant t-shirts is Wednesday, June 16. Medals will be awarded at the finish line at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Lakeshore Drive. Read more

Storm Lake News Beat

Storm Lake News Beat

Storm Lake, IA
4
Followers
17
Post
728
Views
ABOUT

With Storm Lake News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Storm Lake, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Storm Lake, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Storm Lake, IAPosted by
Storm Lake News Beat

Weather Forecast For Storm Lake

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Storm Lake: Sunday, June 20: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Monday, June 21: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms