Slippery Rock, PA

Slippery Rock sports digest: Top stories today

Slippery Rock Today
Slippery Rock Today
 7 days ago

(SLIPPERY ROCK, PA) Slippery Rock-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Slippery Rock / heraldstandard.com

All's fair: Meek's homer in 10th gives West Greene win

SLIPPERY ROCK — Inches. They are what separated West Greene and Cambridge Springs, two evenly matched teams Monday in the PIAA Class A softball quarterfinals. Inches also are what separated Kiley Meek’s towering fly ball and the left-field foul pole in the top of the 10th inning, making the difference in the final score. Read more

Erie County / goerie.com

Montour's pitching shuts down Cathedral Prep baseball team

SLIPPERY ROCK — Cathedral Prep spent the season battling some of the top pitchers in Erie County. On Thursday, the Ramblers couldn't figure out one of the top pitchers in the WPIAL. Dylan Mathieson struck out 11 and allowed just three hits in 5⅔ innings as Montour beat Prep 5-0... Read more

Union City / goerie.com

Union City softball gets historic playoff win in 10 innings

SLIPPERY ROCK – Lucy Higley had been struggling at the plate all afternoon. With three strikeouts in three at-bats, Union City coach Jerry VanZandt sent in a pinch hitter for Higley in the eighth inning. In the 10th inning, Higley had her chance at redemption. With two outs, the sophomore... Read more

Slippery Rock / sharonherald.com

End of the line: KC falls to Eden Christian, 12-5; Hornets ousted by Central, 9-4

SLIPPERY ROCK – The record will show Eden Christian short-circuited Kennedy Catholic High’s 2021 baseball season in the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals, 12-5, Thursday afternoon. What won’t be included in any statistical summary were a pair of plays that epitomized the gritty Golden Eagles:. With his team trailing 8-1 in... Read more

With Slippery Rock Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

