Slippery Rock sports digest: Top stories today

All's fair: Meek's homer in 10th gives West Greene win SLIPPERY ROCK — Inches. They are what separated West Greene and Cambridge Springs, two evenly matched teams Monday in the PIAA Class A softball quarterfinals. Inches also are what separated Kiley Meek’s towering fly ball and the left-field foul pole in the top of the 10th inning, making the difference in the final score. Read more

Montour's pitching shuts down Cathedral Prep baseball team SLIPPERY ROCK — Cathedral Prep spent the season battling some of the top pitchers in Erie County. On Thursday, the Ramblers couldn't figure out one of the top pitchers in the WPIAL. Dylan Mathieson struck out 11 and allowed just three hits in 5⅔ innings as Montour beat Prep 5-0... Read more

Union City softball gets historic playoff win in 10 innings SLIPPERY ROCK – Lucy Higley had been struggling at the plate all afternoon. With three strikeouts in three at-bats, Union City coach Jerry VanZandt sent in a pinch hitter for Higley in the eighth inning. In the 10th inning, Higley had her chance at redemption. With two outs, the sophomore... Read more

