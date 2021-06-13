Shaun Called It: “Pixel Remaster” Versions of ‘Final Fantasy 1-6’ Heading to PC and Mobile

Last week our own Shaun Musgrave noticed a curious update to the Final Fantasy 3 and 4 iOS games, which we reported on at the time. What happened is that Square Enix updated both titles with new names and new app icons which clearly delineated these versions as the “3D Remake" versions of the games. This was curious because, well, these games have been on mobile for a number of years and it’s always been pretty clear that they were based off of the Nintendo DS 3D remakes. Why would Square Enix all of a sudden feel the need to clarify that these games were 3D remakes NOW unless they were planning on releasing other versions of the games? Shaun’s Spidey Sense was dead on, as today during the Square Enix Presents digital showcase at E3, they officially unveiled a new project called Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster.