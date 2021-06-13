Oskaloosa sports lineup: What’s trending
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Area roundup: Indianola cools off Osky
OSKALOOSA — Oskaloosa currently ranks third in the conference in runs per game at 6.4 and had won five of their last six games but the talented pitching of Indianola were able to keep them at bay on Wednesday in an 8-0 defeat. Indianola was led by their two studs... Read more
Oskaloosa falls to Indianola
OSKALOOSA — Another warmish night of baseball was in store on Wednesday with a pair of Little Hawkeye Conference foes clashing. Indianola struck early and often on their way to a 12-1 win over Oskaloosa in five innings. Indianola got things going in the first with back-to-back errors from the... Read more
Statesmen place sixth in final Heart Commissioner’s Cup
OSKALOOSA — The William Penn athletics department was in the mix all year, finishing in a solid position as the final 2020-2021 Heart of America Athletic Conference Commissioner's Cup standings were released Wednesday. WPU ended up sixth out of 14 institutions with 124 points, while Grand View took the title... Read more
Pella Christian Baseball Surges Past Oskaloosa; Eagles Softball Swept
Pella Christian flexed some offensive firepower Friday on the baseball diamond, winning 15-0 and 7-2 over Oskaloosa, with game two heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The Eagles exploded for 15 runs in three innings in the opener, finding a mercy rule win with Bennett Spronk on the mound. In game two, the first three batters generated two runs, including Corbin Westerkamp and an RBI double. Lincoln Vander Molen held the Indians in check, pitching all seven innings for the win, giving up two late runs when the game was well in hand. Following a nine-game losing streak, the Eagles have won three in a row, and Head Coach Braden Shull believes his team is starting to put together more consistent innings on offense and defense. Read more