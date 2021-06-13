Oskaloosa sports lineup: What’s trending

(OSKALOOSA, IA) Oskaloosa-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Area roundup: Indianola cools off Osky OSKALOOSA — Oskaloosa currently ranks third in the conference in runs per game at 6.4 and had won five of their last six games but the talented pitching of Indianola were able to keep them at bay on Wednesday in an 8-0 defeat. Indianola was led by their two studs...

Oskaloosa falls to Indianola OSKALOOSA — Another warmish night of baseball was in store on Wednesday with a pair of Little Hawkeye Conference foes clashing. Indianola struck early and often on their way to a 12-1 win over Oskaloosa in five innings. Indianola got things going in the first with back-to-back errors from the...

Statesmen place sixth in final Heart Commissioner's Cup OSKALOOSA — The William Penn athletics department was in the mix all year, finishing in a solid position as the final 2020-2021 Heart of America Athletic Conference Commissioner's Cup standings were released Wednesday. WPU ended up sixth out of 14 institutions with 124 points, while Grand View took the title...

