McGarry fans 10, Virginia beats DBU 4-0 to force Game 3

(AP) Zach Davies tossed two-hit ball into the seventh inning to outduel Carlos Martinez and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 to complete a three-game sweep. The Cubs have won five straight and 15 of 20 to remain in a tie with the Milwaukee Brewers atop the NL Central. Chicago kept up its success at Wrigley Field, where it’s won six in a row and nine of 10. The teams combined for only six hits, four by the Cubs. Anthony Rizzo went 1 for 4 and recorded the game’s only RBI.