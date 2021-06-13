What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Pierre

Cancel
Pierre, SD

Pierre Journal
Pierre Journal
 7 days ago

Locals get big haul of carp

On June 4, a group of Pierre T.F. Riggs High School students brought in a fairly big haul of carp on the Missouri River. Jacob Mayer, Luke Leingang, Hayden Shaffer, Blake Judson and Michael Jackley caught 119 buffalo carp while bowfishing. They had to take two separate trips back to the dock because they filled up the boat with fish. The boys shot the fish between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. on Friday night into Saturday morning. According to Mayer, there were so many carp because of the annual buffalo carp spawn that happens once a year for two days. Read more

An update on medical marijuana

IM26 passed by voters last fall legalized medical marijuana in South Dakota. While the measure itself goes into effect on July 1, that does not automatically mean that those who want to use medical cannabis will be able to go to a local dispensary and buy some starting on July 1. The measure itself contains several specific dates for implementing various portions of the law. It also creates an oversight committee to monitor implementation and to make recommendations to the Legislature and the Department of Health on possible improvements. Read more

Health officials report 10 confirmed, one probable new case in Friday COVID-19 report

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota health officials reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in their Friday report. One of those new cases was listed as a probable case. Active cases dropped to 221 and the number of people hospitalized dropped by 1 to 34. No new deaths were reported today. Around... Read more

Competition brewing at Pierre, Watertown airports

Travelers will soon find out how healthy competition at Pierre Regional Airport is after SkyWest Airlines confirmed earlier this week that it plans to continue flying out of Pierre past July 1, when Denver Air Connection is scheduled to take over Pierre and Watertown’s Essential Air Service contract. KXLG Radio... Read more

ABOUT

With Pierre Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

