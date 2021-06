Hosting Southeast Iowa Super Conference foe Mediapolis to close the second week of the season is what the Lone Tree summer teams did on Friday with mixed results. The Lion softball squad had a twin bill with the Bulldogs (1-6) and came out victorious in both with 11-1 and 5-1 final scores. The baseball team was on the wrong end of a high scoring affair by falling to Mediapolis 21-10. Lone Tree led 10-4 after two frames, but 17 unanswered from the Bulldogs (3-4) sealed the win. The Lions had eight hits led by a 2-for-4 with three RBI night from Will Kleckner and Cade Shield also had a pair of hits with two runs driven in.