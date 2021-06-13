Cancel
New Ulm, MN

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in New Ulm

New Ulm Voice
 7 days ago

(NEW ULM, MN) Life in New Ulm has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the New Ulm area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

New Ulm / krforadio.com

Historic Schell’s Brewery Set To Open New Taproom Friday

Historic Schell’s Brewery Set To Open New Taproom Friday

The August Schell Brewing Company recently announced the completion of its visitor's center addition and the opening of its brand new taproom. The Schell Brewing Company, located in New Ulm along the Cottonwood River, is the oldest family-owned brewery in Minnesota. “We wanted to make sure that while we take... Read more

New Ulm / mankatofreepress.com

Schell's opens new taproom, resumes brewery tours

Schell's opens new taproom, resumes brewery tours

Schell’s Brewery has opened a new taproom in its renovated visitors center that unlike its former lower-level taproom will sell a variety of Schell’s, Grain Belt and sour beers. The New Ulm brewery’s new taproom, which debuts Friday and will be open seven days a week, is on the main... Read more

Minnesota / keyc.com

Minnesota brewers offer free or discounted drinks for getting a vaccine

Minnesota brewers offer free or discounted drinks for getting a vaccine

It’s a big day at Schell’s Brewery in New Ulm as the business opens its brand new taproom. The Minnesota State Patrol issues a warning to drivers after a deadly start to the 100 most traveled days of the year. Read more

New Ulm / keyc.com

Schell’s brewery opens new tap room to the public

Schell’s brewery opens new tap room to the public

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Schell’s brewery in New Ulm has been a member of the community for over a hundred years. They employ people in the community, they have festivals and of course, have great tasting beer. Now they have a taproom to go with all of it. Schell’s brewery... Read more

New Ulm, MN
With New Ulm Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

New Ulm Voice

Top New Ulm news stories

(NEW ULM, MN) The news in New Ulm never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the New Ulm area, click here.