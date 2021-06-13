Cancel
Xbox Game Pass Dominated E3 2021 In The Best Way, All Confirmed Day One Games

By Liana Ruppert
Game Informer Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that has, and I say this not as hyperbole, been a game-changer for the industry. Day one launch titles available at no additional cost? A chance for gamers to explore outside of their comfort zone without needing to shell out 60 bucks? It's great, and it's only going to grow from here. That being said, Xbox shared a lot of new Xbox Game Pass additions in its E3 2021 showcase. For those that may have missed out, here's what you need to know.

