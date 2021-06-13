Xbox Game Pass Dominated E3 2021 In The Best Way, All Confirmed Day One Games

It is often said that the best things in life are free. That said, there’s plenty of good ones when it comes to free games on Xbox. Whether you are looking for something to keep you busy between big Xbox releases or simply trying to game on a budget, free-to-play games have a lot to offer players. It is no exaggeration to say that you could get your money’s worth for your console by only playing titles available to you for free. Below is a list of the best free games on Xbox you can play right now.