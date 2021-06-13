Cancel
New Life Is Strange: True Colors Trailer Shows Off The Terrifying Side Of Empathy

By Liana Ruppert
Game Informer Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife is Strange: True Colors is a game about empathy, but don't mistake the feeling-driven narrative for being something soft or "weak." With empathy comes a strength that is often buried. To feel so fully is a blessing and a curse, and Deck Nine is taking that complexity and transforming it into a new adventure for Life is Strange fans to enjoy, endure, and to overcome.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Colors#Empathy#Life Is Strange#Emotion#Square Enix#Battlefield 2042#Standard#Deluxe#Ultimate#Xbox One#Google Stadia
