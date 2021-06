Nintendo today finally released brand new footage for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, including gameplay. The long wait for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 finally culminated in a short gameplay reveal. The trailer depicts darkness once again engulfing Hyrule, sending Link on another adventure. Many of the original’s gameplay mechanics return alongside a handful of new ones. Players will be able to explore the skies of Hyrule this time around, though what we’ll find up there remains a mystery. It also appears that Link has new powers, such as being able to phase through physical objects.