Trending local sports in Williston

Powers places 17th, Rossland places 80th at state golf tourney
The North Dakota High School Activities Association State Golf Tournament concluded on June 9 following an interesting two days. The tournament started on Tuesday, June 8 in Bismarck. However, a lightning delay on Tuesday made for a slightly longer day on the course for Day 2, which was Wednesday. Luckily,... Read more
Vistas sweep Chiefs in doubleheader
After the team’s first game of the season was cut short due to inclement weather in the area in Williston, the Minot Vistas returned to Corbett Field Thursday afternoon for their home-opening doubleheader. The Vistas swept the Mandan Chiefs by final scores of 5-3 and 4-3 in their first two games in front of their home crowd. Read more
Williston State's Tanner Davis set to continue hockey career in Utah
Tanner Davis has committed to play hockey at Utah State for the university’s men’s hockey club. The announcement was made on the Williston State College hockey team’s Twitter page on June 10. Davis played two seasons for the Tetons as a forward. In that time he garnered 18 goals and... Read more