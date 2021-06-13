Trending local sports in Williston

Cancel
Williston, ND

Williston Times
Williston Times
 7 days ago

(WILLISTON, ND) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Williston area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Williston sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Williston / willistonherald.com

Powers places 17th, Rossland places 80th at state golf tourney

Powers places 17th, Rossland places 80th at state golf tourney

The North Dakota High School Activities Association State Golf Tournament concluded on June 9 following an interesting two days. The tournament started on Tuesday, June 8 in Bismarck. However, a lightning delay on Tuesday made for a slightly longer day on the course for Day 2, which was Wednesday. Luckily,... Read more

Minot / minotdailynews.com

Vistas sweep Chiefs in doubleheader

Vistas sweep Chiefs in doubleheader

After the team’s first game of the season was cut short due to inclement weather in the area in Williston, the Minot Vistas returned to Corbett Field Thursday afternoon for their home-opening doubleheader. The Vistas swept the Mandan Chiefs by final scores of 5-3 and 4-3 in their first two games in front of their home crowd. Read more

Minot / minotdailynews.com

Utah / willistonherald.com

Williston State's Tanner Davis set to continue hockey career in Utah

Williston State's Tanner Davis set to continue hockey career in Utah

Tanner Davis has committed to play hockey at Utah State for the university’s men’s hockey club. The announcement was made on the Williston State College hockey team’s Twitter page on June 10. Davis played two seasons for the Tetons as a forward. In that time he garnered 18 goals and... Read more

With Williston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

