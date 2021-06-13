New York Yankee Recap: Bad to worse, Phillies shut out the Yankees 7-0

Last night at Yankee Stadium, the New York Yankees faced the Boston Red Sox in the final game of the homestand. The Red Sox had won the first two games of the series. The Yankees hoped that Domingo German could salvage the last game for them. He faced the Red Sox pitcher Garrett Richards. Entering the game, the Yankees were 5 1/2 games out of first place in the AL East. The Tampa Bay Rays led the East with the Boston Red Sox one game behind. It was a hot, humid night at the Stadium. The Red Sox completed the sweep with a crushing 6-5 win in the 10th inning.