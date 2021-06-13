What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Yankton
(YANKTON, SD) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Yankton, from fashion updates to viral videos.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Healthy Horizons
Ella Brummer didn’t need to look far for an inspiration to enter the health care field. The Wynot (Nebraska) High School student’s mother works as the nursing director at the Hartington, Nebraska, nursing home. “My mom has influenced me a lot. She worked very hard during the pandemic, and I... Read more
Contact Center Copes With COVID Crunch
After helping many through financial straits caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Contact Center staff is taking stock of how the pandemic has affected that organization. The Contact Center is an emergency assistance agency that has been serving the Yankton area for nearly 50 years ago and continues to evolve, offering a range of services from personal-hygiene items to protective payee services. Read more
'Be ready for a wilderness experience': five spots for paddling South Dakota's waters
YANKTON, S.D. — South Dakota may be experiencing a drought right now, but paddling the state's lakes, reservoirs, rivers and even occasionally flush creeks (for the adept) has never been more appealing after a long pandemic. "We've got folks more than ever coming in," said Ken Kopetsky, resident kayaking junkie... Read more
COVID Update for June 11, 2021: South Dakota Reports 11 New Cases
South Dakota recorded 11 new COVID-19 infections in Friday’s update from the Department of Health. No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 2,026. No new positive tests were reported in any South Dakota counties in the Yankton area Friday. Yankton County saw no new recoveries, keeping its... Read more