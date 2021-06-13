Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

South Africa to dispose of 2 million contaminated J&J vaccines

By Tribune News Service
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prinesha Naidoo, Bloomberg News (TNS) South Africa will dispose of 2 million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines following a U.S. ruling that ingredients for the country’s doses may have been contaminated during production in a plant in Baltimore, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa. The news marks a major setback in...

www.al.com
AL.com

AL.com

100K+
Followers
28K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#J J#J J#Bloomberg News#Aspen Pharmacare Holdings#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
News Break
Vaccines
Related
WorldUS News and World Report

EU Foregoes 100 Million J&J Vaccines, Considers Donating Other Doses: Sources

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union decided not to take up an option to buy 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine and is considering donating another 100 million optional shots, if ordered, European officials said. The discussions show a drop in confidence in the one-dose shot,...
Public Health740thefan.com

Brazil to receive 3 million doses of J&J COVID vaccine – minister

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil will receive a first batch of 3 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 in the next few days, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Thursday. Queiroga said export of the vaccines, developed by J&J’s Janssen subsidiary, from the United States still...
Healtharcamax.com

J&J vaccine delivery to South Africa in limbo after US ruling

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines intended for South Africa remain suspended following a U.S. ruling that ingredients for the country’s doses may have been contaminated during production in a plant in Baltimore. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday that some batches of the J&J version were not fit...
Industrybeckershospitalreview.com

Millions of unused J&J vaccines set to expire this month

Millions of COVID-19 vaccines made by Johnson & Johnson are set to expire in June, and hospitals and health departments are struggling to figure out what to do with them, The Wall Street Journal reported June 8. The surplus is due in part to the FDA's decision in April to...
IndustryNBC News

J&J to destroy 60 million doses of vaccine

The FDA told Johnson & Johnson that they must destroy 60 million vaccine doses from a plant in Baltimore citing contamination problems. This will not impact the U.S. supply, but could set back those going overseas. There are two confirmed breakthrough cases on a Royal Caribbean cruise.
Public Healthkfgo.com

EU regulator flags contamination in some J&J COVID-19 vaccines

(Reuters) – Europe’s drug regulator said on Friday authorities in the region were aware that a batch of the active substance used in Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine had been contaminated with materials for another shot made at the same site. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun...
Worldlatestnewspost.com

Acting Health Minister says 2 million J&J vaccines will no longer be used

CAPE TOWN – Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said the two million Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the Gqeberha plant will no longer be used. The acting minister was speaking while on her first leg of her national tour at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto. The announcement...
Worldhelloniceworld.com

DOH discards 2 million J&J vaccine doses made in Gqeberha plant

A batch of 300 000 J&J doses will be shipped to the country as a matter of urgency. Two million Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the Gqeberha plant will no longer be used. This was announced by Acting Minister of Health Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane on Saturday during a visit at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto as part oh her national tour.
Worldinvesting.com

SAHPRA To Assess J&J Vaccines

Share with your network! The US will be sending 300,000 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ ) vaccines to South Africa as a matter of extreme urgency. That’s while South Africa’s Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) evaluates J&J vaccines stored in the Eastern Cape. The US Food and Drug Administration has...
IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

J&J stock drops after report FDA said millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses need to be discarded

Shares of Johnson & Johnson took a 1.4% hit in morning trading Friday, after a report that health officials decided the drugmaker needs to throw out millions of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine because of possible contamination. The New York Times reported Friday, citing people familiar with the situation, that after weeks of review, the Food and Drug Administration told J&J to discard 60 million doses of its vaccine made at a Baltimore plant under federal review, which is operated by Emergent BioSolutions Inc. , because of possible contamination. The FDA said Friday that it was authorizing emergency use of two batches of vaccines made at the Baltimore facility, even though it said it is "not yet ready" to include the plant as an authorized facility for the vaccine. The NYT report comes after the FDA approved the extension of the shelf life of J&J's one-dose vaccine, to 4 1/2 months from 3 months, as supply piled up. J&J's stock has gained 3.6% over the past three months, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF has gained 8.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has tacked on 5.9%.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: FDA says millions of J&J doses from troubled plant must be thrown out | WHO warns Africa falling far behind in vaccinations | Top CDC official says US not ready for next pandemic

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care. First, New Yorkers could get vaccinated under a blue whale at the Natural History Museum. Now, this weekend only, a new site has opened at the Empire State Building's 86th floor observatory. If you have any tips, email us at jcoleman@thehill.com, nweixel@thehill.com, and psullivan@thehill.com.