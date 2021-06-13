Top Mitchell sports news

Cancel
Mitchell, SD

 7 days ago

(MITCHELL, SD) Mitchell sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Mitchell sports. For more stories from the Mitchell area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Mitchell High School has hired Sean McQuillan has its new boys soccer coach ahead of the 2021 season. McQuillan, a native of Glasgow, Scotland, was a standout at Division III Greenville University (Ill.) from 2009 to 2013, helping the Panthers to the NCAA Tournament in the 2010 and 2011 seasons. Read more

Todd Neuendorf’s vision has always been clear. But no one should be surprised. It brought Mitchell High School from the Class AA boys basketball basement to the state tournament in the span of four years. This time Neuendorf’s vision means making the best decision for his family, even if it resulted in walking away from a dream job just as the program was on the cusp of taking off like a rocket. Read more

ABERDEEN -- The Mitchell 15/16 baseball team did not have enough offensive firepower to keep pace with Aberdeen Smitty’s in a doubleheader Wednesday. In Game 1, Mitchell had more errors (five) than hits (three), as Aberdeen scored a 10-0 win. Smitty’s jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the third inning and Mitchell (4-5) scored three runs in the fourth, but could not draw closer in a 7-4 loss. Read more

In the first game of a legion baseball double header yesterday (Thurs.) at Hyde Stadium, Pierre Post 8 took the lead late and defeated Mitchell Post 18 4-3. The game was tied at three with Pierre batting in the bottom of the sixth when Cade Hinkle singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run. Read more

With Mitchell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

