Top Mitchell sports news

Mitchell High School hires Sean McQuillan to lead boys soccer program Mitchell High School has hired Sean McQuillan has its new boys soccer coach ahead of the 2021 season. McQuillan, a native of Glasgow, Scotland, was a standout at Division III Greenville University (Ill.) from 2009 to 2013, helping the Panthers to the NCAA Tournament in the 2010 and 2011 seasons. Read more

SABATO: Todd Neuendorf's vision paid off in fight to revive Mitchell Kernel hoops Todd Neuendorf’s vision has always been clear. But no one should be surprised. It brought Mitchell High School from the Class AA boys basketball basement to the state tournament in the span of four years. This time Neuendorf’s vision means making the best decision for his family, even if it resulted in walking away from a dream job just as the program was on the cusp of taking off like a rocket. Read more

Mitchell 15/16s can't keep pace with Aberdeen in doubleheader sweep ABERDEEN -- The Mitchell 15/16 baseball team did not have enough offensive firepower to keep pace with Aberdeen Smitty’s in a doubleheader Wednesday. In Game 1, Mitchell had more errors (five) than hits (three), as Aberdeen scored a 10-0 win. Smitty’s jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the third inning and Mitchell (4-5) scored three runs in the fourth, but could not draw closer in a 7-4 loss. Read more

