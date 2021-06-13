‘Every time we turned around, there were five more farmers there helping’: Berks community battled massive barn fire, saved dozens of cows

When Topton Fire Company arrived at the scene of a Maxatawny Township barn fire at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, smoke was pouring out of the structure and flames were shooting through the roof. Fire officials struck the second alarm immediately and requested additional tankers.

The farmers, meanwhile, had already started evacuating the livestock from the lower portion of the barn in the 400 block of High Road, even as flames roared in the top barn, where hay was stored.

“It’s their livelihood,” Topton fire Chief Jason Robinson said Sunday. “It’s what they do. It’s their farm. It’s their animals.”

Only one cow out of an estimated 80-85 died in the fire, Robinson said, and no firefighters, farmers or community members were injured in the massive blaze that prompted a huge response. All told, Robinson said, 15-20 fire and ambulance companies responded to the scene. Neighboring farmers flocked to help, too.

“It seemed like every time we turned around, there were five more farmers there helping,” Robinson said.

Once farmers and fire officials had the cows out and corralled in an outside pen far from the fire, Robinson said the farmers used trailers to transport the animals to a neighboring farm. There, a farmer had an empty barn, Robinson said, where the cows can stay for now.

Other community members showed up, too, with jugs of water, mint tea, Gatorade and egg sandwiches, Robinson said.

“It’s tremendous how everyone works together in the area,” he said.

Major damage was done to the top barn, but firefighters were able to stop the fire in time to salvage some of the equipment in the lower barn, Robinson said.

He said the fire is under investigation but “nothing is looking like it’s suspicious.” Robinson noted that hay can ignite under certain conditions.

“It’s always difficult when it’s a barn full of hay to determine direct cause and origin,” he said.

By the time the last truck cleared the scene about 5 p.m. Saturday, Robinson said he considered it a “great day” with how everyone came together in a situation that could have been much worse.

“It’s very difficult when you come into a fire that is that intense from the beginning to try to catch up and get ahead of it,” he said.

With the help of surrounding fire companies, farmers and the community, that’s what they were able to do.

