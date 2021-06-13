Erik Buchholz transfers to middle school teaching

The final decision on which middle school project option to pursue with a bond referendum was made by the Washington Community School Board Wednesday night. The board approved unanimously to move forward with the $24 million project to move the 6th-8th grades to the high school, with board members Eric Turner and Jason Hamilton absent. It was noted by other board members that Turner and Hamilton are in favor of the $24 million option. Before coming to this decision the board reviewed the results of the second online survey they held for two weeks, asking for the public’s feedback on whether to renovate and build onto the current high school or build a new middle school on a new site. The survey received 370 responses, and showed a majority support for the $24 million option which would give no increase to property taxes, compared to the $32 million proposal. When asked if the person would vote yes on a bond referendum if it was for the option they didn’t prefer, 252 people said yes and 61 said no. Of those 61, 51 of those were in favor of the $24 million option and 10 were in favor of the $32 million option.