Erik Buchholz transfers to middle school teaching

Editor’s note: Standouts are selected by their respective schools. Photos are provided by the schools. When Monte Vista Middle School staff think of students who have a genuine love of learning, Guangyi Li’s name was at the forefront of their minds. The scholar has continually exceeded expectations, school leaders said. Not only does Guangyi have stellar academic ability, but she is also a great overall person who is compassionate and empathetic. This year Guangyi has earned recognition in the following areas: math and ELA, a perfect 4.0 GPA through middle school, President Award of Achievement and the annual Allison Beckner Love of Learning Award. The following students earned a 4.0 grade-point average for their middle school career: Ian Canlas, Michael Fortini, Jocelyn Gomez, Joaquin Heisler-Domingues, Natalie Ibanez, Konno James, Guangyi Li, Jazzlyne Loya, An Mai, Bransyn Myrow,