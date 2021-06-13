Cancel
Fergus Falls, MN

The lineup: Sports news in Fergus Falls

Fergus Falls Daily
Fergus Falls Daily
 7 days ago

(FERGUS FALLS, MN) Fergus Falls sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Fergus Falls sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Fergus Falls / fergusfallsjournal.com

Hurricanes ground visiting Hawks

Detroit Lakes / dl-online.com

Gunderson medals, four Laker girls advance to the section finals

The Detroit Lakes girls track and field team had one medalist and put four runners into the finals on day one of the Section 8AA championships in Sartell Wednesday, June 9. Four girls events went to the finals and state berths on day one: the 3,200m, discus throw, long jump and high jump. The top six finishers medal and the top two finishers and athletes meeting the state qualifying standard advance to state. Read more

Osakis / echopress.com

Kiley Kranz, Tessa Stanek take state spots for Osakis from competitive Section 6A meet

The overall high number of teams that compete in the Section 6A field make qualifying for the state meet quite an accomplishment, and the Osakis track and field program will send two athletes to the Class A state meet on June 18 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. A total of... Read more

Fergus Falls / echopress.com

Minnewaska wins 6A championship as Lakers send 16 girls and boys on to state meet

It’s been a standout season for the Minnewaska track and field programs, and the Lakers will finish it off with athletes all over the lineup at the Class A state meet on June 18. The Minnewaska girls team won the Section 6A championship on June 10 in Fergus Falls, and... Read more

With Fergus Falls Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

