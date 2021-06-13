The lineup: Sports news in Fergus Falls
Hurricanes ground visiting Hawks
Gunderson medals, four Laker girls advance to the section finals
The Detroit Lakes girls track and field team had one medalist and put four runners into the finals on day one of the Section 8AA championships in Sartell Wednesday, June 9. Four girls events went to the finals and state berths on day one: the 3,200m, discus throw, long jump and high jump. The top six finishers medal and the top two finishers and athletes meeting the state qualifying standard advance to state. Read more
Kiley Kranz, Tessa Stanek take state spots for Osakis from competitive Section 6A meet
The overall high number of teams that compete in the Section 6A field make qualifying for the state meet quite an accomplishment, and the Osakis track and field program will send two athletes to the Class A state meet on June 18 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. A total of... Read more
Minnewaska wins 6A championship as Lakers send 16 girls and boys on to state meet
It’s been a standout season for the Minnewaska track and field programs, and the Lakers will finish it off with athletes all over the lineup at the Class A state meet on June 18. The Minnewaska girls team won the Section 6A championship on June 10 in Fergus Falls, and... Read more