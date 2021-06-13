The lineup: Sports news in Fergus Falls

(FERGUS FALLS, MN) Fergus Falls sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Gunderson medals, four Laker girls advance to the section finals The Detroit Lakes girls track and field team had one medalist and put four runners into the finals on day one of the Section 8AA championships in Sartell Wednesday, June 9. Four girls events went to the finals and state berths on day one: the 3,200m, discus throw, long jump and high jump. The top six finishers medal and the top two finishers and athletes meeting the state qualifying standard advance to state. Read more

Kiley Kranz, Tessa Stanek take state spots for Osakis from competitive Section 6A meet The overall high number of teams that compete in the Section 6A field make qualifying for the state meet quite an accomplishment, and the Osakis track and field program will send two athletes to the Class A state meet on June 18 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. A total of... Read more

