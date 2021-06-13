What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Riverton

(RIVERTON, WY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Riverton, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Behavioral health plan change meeting happening in Riverton June 29th (Riverton, WY) – The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) continues to seek public input on the state’s behavioral health system through a series of planned meetings. A bill passed during the most recent session of the Wyoming Legislature (House Enrolled Act 56 or House Bill 38) requires WDH to consult with affected stakeholders as it develops a redesign plan for Wyoming’s state-funded behavioral health system. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Paws Pet of the Week: Meet Pepper! “Our sweet Pepper or “Pepperoni” is a 2 year Heeler mix. She came to us when her owners decided they no longer wanted her while she was at the Vet getting spayed. We were contacted about taking her in and we were able to. She has been with us for... Read more

TOP VIEWED

One week left for the Battle of the BBQ! #whatsgrillin The countdown has begun until the voting begins. That means you have one week left to enter your BBQ Battle photos! One more week of tasty deliciousness being plastered on Facebook for all to drool over. One more week of preparing the perfect cut of meat for the BBQ. BBQ season is far from over but the Battle ends after Father’s Day. Get those photos in for your chance to win big prizes! Read more

LATEST NEWS