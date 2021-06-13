Cancel
Juneau News Alert

Your Juneau lifestyle news

Juneau News Alert
Juneau News Alert
 7 days ago

(JUNEAU, AK) Life in Juneau has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Juneau area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Juneau / ktoo.org

Gardentalk — Harvesting and using wild celery and devil’s club

Gardentalk — Harvesting and using wild celery and devil’s club

You may not realize it, but there may be plenty of edible plants already growing in your yard or off the trail. Just be sure that you already know what it is that you’re picking. “Don’t harvest what you don’t know so you don’t die,” said Yéilk’ Vivian Mork, a... Read more

Juneau / kinyradio.com

Juneau Chamber providing incentives for individuals to get vaccinated

Juneau Chamber providing incentives for individuals to get vaccinated

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Chamber of Commerce is doing a cash drawing and providing gift cards to Juneau businesses for individuals who receive either their first shot, or single shot of the vaccine in an effort dubbed "The Healthly Juneau Initiative" that will run through most of June. Read more

Juneau / kinyradio.com

Juneau / kinyradio.com

Woll offers her perspective on cruise ship visitations on Action Line

Woll offers her perspective on cruise ship visitations on Action Line

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Assemblymember Christine Woll offered her reaction to the proposed charter amendments that aimed to reign in cruise ship visits and the failure of sponsors to gather the required number of signatures while a guest on Action Line. "I was not necessarily supportive of what was... Read more

ABOUT

With Juneau News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

