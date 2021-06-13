The lineup: Sports news in Great Bend

(GREAT BEND, KS) Great Bend-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Great Bend sports. For more stories from the Great Bend area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

Panthers' Esfeld earns WAC track honor Great Bend’s triple-event champion Kaiden Esfeld and Hays High’s jumper Reanna Greene earned Western Athletic Conferece Male and Female Track Athletes of the Year by WAC coaches. Great Bend girls coach Lyles Lashley and Hays High’s boys coach Tony Crough earned Coach of the Year honors. Esfeld swept the WAC... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Panthers earn All-WAC baseball honors Great Bend’s 3B/P Chayse Gruber (1-4), LF-P Paco Hernandez (2-0) and C Jade Poe earned first-team All Western Athletic Conference baseball honors. The Panthers (7-13, 2-6 WAC) lost 9-0 to Goddard Eisenhower in 5A postseason play. Panther SS Sage Koelsch, P/IB Stefan Spray (2-1) and catcher Brad Beck earned second-team... Read more

LOCAL PICK

2021 Great Bend Chiefs schedule GREAT BEND CHIEFS (3-1) W Dodge City 3-2 (W Stefan Spray 1-0) L Dodge City 4-7 (L Tyler Stuhlsatz 0-1) W Larned 5-4 (W Sage Koelsch 1-0) W Larned 4-3 (W Jade Poe 1-0) 6-19—Great Bend vs. Larned, 10 a.m. 6-19—Great Bend vs. SK Elite, 5:30 p.m. 6-20—Great Bend vs.... Read more

TOP VIEWED