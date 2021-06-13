Cancel
Great Bend, KS

The lineup: Sports news in Great Bend

Great Bend News Beat
 7 days ago

(GREAT BEND, KS) Great Bend-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Great Bend sports. For more stories from the Great Bend area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Great Bend / gbtribune.com

Panthers' Esfeld earns WAC track honor

Great Bend’s triple-event champion Kaiden Esfeld and Hays High’s jumper Reanna Greene earned Western Athletic Conferece Male and Female Track Athletes of the Year by WAC coaches. Great Bend girls coach Lyles Lashley and Hays High’s boys coach Tony Crough earned Coach of the Year honors. Esfeld swept the WAC... Read more

Great Bend / gbtribune.com

Panthers earn All-WAC baseball honors

Great Bend’s 3B/P Chayse Gruber (1-4), LF-P Paco Hernandez (2-0) and C Jade Poe earned first-team All Western Athletic Conference baseball honors. The Panthers (7-13, 2-6 WAC) lost 9-0 to Goddard Eisenhower in 5A postseason play. Panther SS Sage Koelsch, P/IB Stefan Spray (2-1) and catcher Brad Beck earned second-team... Read more

Great Bend / gbtribune.com

2021 Great Bend Chiefs schedule

GREAT BEND CHIEFS (3-1) W Dodge City 3-2 (W Stefan Spray 1-0) L Dodge City 4-7 (L Tyler Stuhlsatz 0-1) W Larned 5-4 (W Sage Koelsch 1-0) W Larned 4-3 (W Jade Poe 1-0) 6-19—Great Bend vs. Larned, 10 a.m. 6-19—Great Bend vs. SK Elite, 5:30 p.m. 6-20—Great Bend vs.... Read more

Newton / thekansan.com

Bad start leads to loss for Rebels

A slow start in the first inning snowballed in the late innings, leading to a 12-1 loss for the Newton Rebels to the Great Bend Bat Cats Friday night in Sunflower Collegiate League play at Klein-Scott Field. The game was called after seven innings on the 10-run rule. Newton starter... Read more

ABOUT

With Great Bend News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

