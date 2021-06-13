Cover Reveal – Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy
When I learned Eidos-Montreal was working on a Guardians of the Galaxy game, I assumed the superhero team dynamic would lead to a cooperative or multiplayer experience, much like Crystal Dynamics’ take on The Avengers. That surprisingly isn’t the case. Eidos Montreal is sticking to the script it knows well. From Thief to Deus Ex, this development studio has proved it knows how to make riveting single-player experiences that are backed by meaningful player choice. That’s exactly what Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is.www.gameinformer.com