Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Cover Reveal – Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy

By Andrew Reiner
Game Informer Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I learned Eidos-Montreal was working on a Guardians of the Galaxy game, I assumed the superhero team dynamic would lead to a cooperative or multiplayer experience, much like Crystal Dynamics’ take on The Avengers. That surprisingly isn’t the case. Eidos Montreal is sticking to the script it knows well. From Thief to Deus Ex, this development studio has proved it knows how to make riveting single-player experiences that are backed by meaningful player choice. That’s exactly what Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is.

www.gameinformer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Marvel Preview#Crystal Dynamics#Avengers#Solar Ash#Pc Mac#Ios#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Samsung Galaxy
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Google
Related
Video Gamesthewestonforum.com

Guardians of the Galaxy – Forshaw / Preview

After “Deus Ex: Mankind Divided” and “Shadow of the Tomb Raider”, Eidos Montreal is now dedicating itself to one of the most popular sitcoms from the Marvel universe. We were able to take a detailed look at Star-Lord Peter Quill’s adventure beforehand. Below, you will find out whether we expect success in October or whether first impressions are disappointing.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Square Enix reveals Guardians of the Galaxy game at E3 2021

The first game we saw from Square Enix at E3 2021 was Guardians of the Galaxy, a third-person action/adventure game that casts you as the Marvel superhero Star-Lord. Like Marvel's Avengers, also from Square Enix, Guardians of the Galaxy isn't explicitly based on the comics, movies or cartoons, instead weaving a new tale with familiar characters.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Will Launch for Nintendo Switch as Well

UPDATE: It’s been confirmed that the game’s Switch launch will be a cloud-exclusive release. At their recent E3 2021 presentation, Square Enix announced Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, a single player narrative driven third person action-adventure game, developed by Eidos Montreal. Originally announced for PC and current- and last-gen consoles, it’s now been confirmed, surprisingly enough that it’ll see a day and date launch on the Nintendo Switch as well.
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

Eidos Montreal’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Game Looks Worryingly Similar To Marvel’s Avengers

Back in August 2020, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics introduced to the world their vision of Marvel’s Avengers, the live-service game that brought everyone’s favourite heroes to life. Unfortunately, it was a less-than-stellar affair, and fans are still forgivably disgruntled today. Now, Eidos Montreal is taking a swing with the newly revealed Guardians of the Galaxy at E3 2021. Cue the uncertainty and fear.
Video Gamesstateofpress.com

Come and Get Your Love: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Launches October 26

As soon as Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero” kicked off during the reveal trailer for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, we knew we were in for a treat. Revealed today during the Square Enix Presents E3 2021 livestream, we got our first look at the newest adventure for Star-Lord, Groot, Gamora, Rocket, and Drax in an all-new and original take on the Guardians of the Galaxy from developer Eidos-Montréal.
Video Gamescriticalhit.net

Guardians of the Galaxy is aiming to be Marvel’s coolest video game starring a bunch of A-holes

One of the biggest surprises of E3’s second day was easily the reveal of a Guardians of the Galaxy game at the Square Enix Presents showcase, which looked nothing like the publisher’s infamously-empty Marvel’s Avengers. Whereas that game starring Marvel’s A-team felt like it was checking boxes on a live to-do list, Guardians of the Galaxy is hitting PC and consoles later this year as a dedicated single-player game.
Video Gamesjioforme.com

Guardians of the Galaxy reveals single-player adventure-

Guardian of the galaxy Eidos-A new single-player adventure developed by Montréal. Between Square Enix Presents Showcase, Guardian of the galaxy By clarifying, I was able to see the gameplay.The game doesn’t play in the same universe as the Marvel movie, but the characters look better than the characters in Marvel Avengers did.
Video GamesOverclockers Club

Square Enix Reveals Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters, and More at E3

The E3 news continues with Square Enix brought multiple titles with it, including an exclusive look at Babylon's Fall from PlatinumGames. In this game you will play as a Sentinel, a powerful warrior that will enter the Tower of Babylon with up to three friends, trying to overcome its challenges. Each Sentinel has a special piece of equipment called Gideon Coffins that can allow you to wield not only one weapon in each hand, but an additional two for a total of four, increasing the variation available for your strategies. The trailer is behind an age gate, so you will need to log into YouTube to view it, but here is a link: BABYLON'S FALL | E3 2021 Trailer.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

All confirmed songs in the Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy music list

As part of the first Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game trailer and gameplay reveal at the Square Enix E3 Showcase, developer Eidos Montreal used three popular ’80s songs — one main one over the trailer, another a brief snippet over the ship flying, and another playing when Peter Quill activates his special Walkman ability. Here are those songs:
Video GamesInverse

Guardians of the Galaxy Nintendo port reveals why we need the Switch Pro

One of E3 2021’s biggest surprises Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, a single-player action game from Eidos-Montréal and Square Enix. Mere days after the game’s initial reveal during the Square Enix Presents E3 showcase on Sunday, Nintendo announced during its E3 2021 Direct showcase that the game would also be launching for the Switch.
Video GamesComicBook

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Deepfake Adds Chris Pratt to the Game

In case you missed it, it was announced this past weekend that Square Enix and Eidos-Montreal will release Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, a new video game that is exactly what it says on the tin, later this year, and it features new versions of iconic characters Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot, among others. Notably, these are characters that have absolutely benefited from the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, so it should not be surprising that someone has already made a deepfake video that inserts Chris Pratt, who plays Star-Lord in the movies, into the video game.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy”: Star-Lord hechtet ins Action-Adventure

The development studio Eidos-Montréal presented its new title at E3: “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy” is a colorful action-adventure game that apparently emphasizes humor. Players control the comics and Marvel films well-known “Star-Lord”, who should always fight alongside his Guardian comrades. The developer studio from Canada, which belongs to Square...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i3-4160 3.6GHz / AMD FX-6120. Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 270 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 2GB. Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K 4-Core 3.5GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1600. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060. VRAM: 6GB. System Memory: 16 GB RAM. Storage: 110...