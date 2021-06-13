Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Burlington

(BURLINGTON, IA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Burlington area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

Thursday's prep roundup: Arrows shoot down No. 3 Louisa-Muscatine Aliyah Lolling scattered six hits and the Arrows scratched across a pair of runs as the Wapello High School softball team stunned Class 2A's third-ranked Louisa-Muscatine, 2-1, in an SEI Superconference North Division softball game Thursday at Wapello. Lolling reached on an error in the fifth inning and scored on... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Prospect League baseball: Bees end skid, topple CornBelters The Burlington Bees ended a two-game losing streak by toppling the Normal CornBelters, 10-6, in a Prospect League baseball game in the Corn Crib in Normal, Illinois, Friday night. The Bees (8-6) slipped into second place in the Great River Division, one-half game behind Clinton (8-5). Clinton's Friday scheduled game... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Thursday's prep roundup: Arrows shoot down No. 3 Louisa-Muscatine Aliyah Lolling scattered six hits and the Arrows scratched across a pair of runs as the Wapello High School softball team stunned Class 2A's third-ranked Louisa-Muscatine, 2-1, in an SEI Superconference North Division softball game Thursday at Wapello. Lolling reached on an error in the fifth inning and scored on... Read more

LATEST NEWS