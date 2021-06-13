Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Burlington
(BURLINGTON, IA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Burlington area.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Thursday's prep roundup: Arrows shoot down No. 3 Louisa-Muscatine
Aliyah Lolling scattered six hits and the Arrows scratched across a pair of runs as the Wapello High School softball team stunned Class 2A's third-ranked Louisa-Muscatine, 2-1, in an SEI Superconference North Division softball game Thursday at Wapello. Lolling reached on an error in the fifth inning and scored on... Read more
Prospect League baseball: Bees end skid, topple CornBelters
The Burlington Bees ended a two-game losing streak by toppling the Normal CornBelters, 10-6, in a Prospect League baseball game in the Corn Crib in Normal, Illinois, Friday night. The Bees (8-6) slipped into second place in the Great River Division, one-half game behind Clinton (8-5). Clinton's Friday scheduled game... Read more
Thursday's prep roundup: Arrows shoot down No. 3 Louisa-Muscatine
Aliyah Lolling scattered six hits and the Arrows scratched across a pair of runs as the Wapello High School softball team stunned Class 2A's third-ranked Louisa-Muscatine, 2-1, in an SEI Superconference North Division softball game Thursday at Wapello. Lolling reached on an error in the fifth inning and scored on... Read more
Men's college soccer: Blackhawks bring home national championship
In just the third year of the program's existence, the Southeastern Community College men's soccer team already has climbed to the top of the NJCAA mountain. In their first trip to the NJCAA Division II National Championship, the Blackhawks are bringing home a national championship from the Stryker Complex in Wichita, Kansas. Read more