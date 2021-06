Everyone loves going out to eat. It’s a chance to try something new, a great way to catch up with friends, and (the best perk of all) you don’t have to clean up afterward. But being tasked with having to select the place where you go out to eat can be so difficult! How can you make all your friends happy while impressing them with your fine cuisine knowledge? Sushi, of course! Well, we hate to break it to you, but you might want to start brainstorming a new favorite…