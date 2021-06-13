Cancel
Shippensburg, PA

Shippensburg sports lineup: What’s trending

Shippensburg Voice
Shippensburg Voice
(SHIPPENSBURG, PA) Shippensburg sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Shippensburg sports. For more stories from the Shippensburg area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Exeter grad Emily Hangen, a volleyball player at Shippensburg, named to academic all-district team

Exeter grad Emily Hangen, a volleyball player at Shippensburg, named to academic all-district team

Exeter grad Emily Hangen, a senior at Shippensburg University, has been named to the nine-player 2020-21 Division II Academic All-District 2 women’s volleyball team, it was announced Thursday. The award recognizes student-athletes for their performances on the court and in the classroom. Hangen, who is majoring in special education and... Read more

Shippensburg University sports: Balint honored by sports magazine

Shippensburg University sports: Balint honored by sports magazine

Lindy’s Sports 2021 National College Football Magazine recently added Shippensburg University football tight end David Balint III (Landenberg, Pa./St. Mark’s (Del.)) to its Division II Preseason All-America First Team. Balint III played in all 22 games during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, making 14 starts at tight end. As a... Read more

ABOUT

With Shippensburg Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

