Austin sports lineup: What’s trending

Hayfield heading back to state after holding off Lyle/Pacelli in Section 1A title game AUSTIN — Undefeated Hayfield is used to winning by wide margins, only playing one game within six runs all season entering Thursday. But that didn’t happen against Lyle/Pacelli. The Athletics’ right-hander Zach Bollingberg held the Vikings at length after a shaky first inning, keeping his side in the must-win contest.... Read more

MSHSL softball on to state: Winona wins Section 1AAA championship AUSTIN — When Olivia Poulon’s bloop single hit the outfield grass, time seemed to stand still for a moment. No one seemed to know what was going on. Then from the crowd, a happy fan exclaimed, “That’s the game!”. And, indeed, it was. Thanks to a four-run sixth inning, the... Read more

IN PHOTOS: Winhawks are State Bound The Winona Senior High girls softball team wins the 2021 MSHSL Section 1AAA championship game against Kasson-Mantorville on June 10th, 2021, at Todd Park in Austin, MN. The Winhawks defeated the Komets by a score of 12-2 in six innings and will now advance to the state tournament. Read more

