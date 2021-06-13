Cancel
Austin, MN

Austin sports lineup: What’s trending

Austin News Flash
 7 days ago

(AUSTIN, MN) Austin-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Austin sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Hayfield heading back to state after holding off Lyle/Pacelli in Section 1A title game

AUSTIN — Undefeated Hayfield is used to winning by wide margins, only playing one game within six runs all season entering Thursday. But that didn’t happen against Lyle/Pacelli. The Athletics’ right-hander Zach Bollingberg held the Vikings at length after a shaky first inning, keeping his side in the must-win contest.... Read more

MSHSL softball on to state: Winona wins Section 1AAA championship

AUSTIN — When Olivia Poulon’s bloop single hit the outfield grass, time seemed to stand still for a moment. No one seemed to know what was going on. Then from the crowd, a happy fan exclaimed, “That’s the game!”. And, indeed, it was. Thanks to a four-run sixth inning, the... Read more

IN PHOTOS: Winhawks are State Bound

The Winona Senior High girls softball team wins the 2021 MSHSL Section 1AAA championship game against Kasson-Mantorville on June 10th, 2021, at Todd Park in Austin, MN. The Winhawks defeated the Komets by a score of 12-2 in six innings and will now advance to the state tournament. Read more

WEM softball finishes 1 win short of repeat trip to state tournament

After a walk-off and a seventh-inning comeback for its last two wins in the Section 1A playoffs, the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown softball team continued its resilient ways during Thursday’s Section 1A championship against Wabasha-Kellogg at Todd Park in Austin. Entering the final half inning of a winner-take-all matchup trailing by four runs,... Read more

With Austin News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

