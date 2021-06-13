Austin sports lineup: What’s trending
(AUSTIN, MN) Austin-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.
We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Austin sports stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Hayfield heading back to state after holding off Lyle/Pacelli in Section 1A title game
AUSTIN — Undefeated Hayfield is used to winning by wide margins, only playing one game within six runs all season entering Thursday. But that didn’t happen against Lyle/Pacelli. The Athletics’ right-hander Zach Bollingberg held the Vikings at length after a shaky first inning, keeping his side in the must-win contest.... Read more
MSHSL softball on to state: Winona wins Section 1AAA championship
AUSTIN — When Olivia Poulon’s bloop single hit the outfield grass, time seemed to stand still for a moment. No one seemed to know what was going on. Then from the crowd, a happy fan exclaimed, “That’s the game!”. And, indeed, it was. Thanks to a four-run sixth inning, the... Read more
IN PHOTOS: Winhawks are State Bound
The Winona Senior High girls softball team wins the 2021 MSHSL Section 1AAA championship game against Kasson-Mantorville on June 10th, 2021, at Todd Park in Austin, MN. The Winhawks defeated the Komets by a score of 12-2 in six innings and will now advance to the state tournament. Read more
WEM softball finishes 1 win short of repeat trip to state tournament
After a walk-off and a seventh-inning comeback for its last two wins in the Section 1A playoffs, the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown softball team continued its resilient ways during Thursday’s Section 1A championship against Wabasha-Kellogg at Todd Park in Austin. Entering the final half inning of a winner-take-all matchup trailing by four runs,... Read more