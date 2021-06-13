Sports wrap: Emporia

(EMPORIA, KS) Emporia sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Emporia Senior American Legion Baseball team to host Sam Ellis Classic The Emporia Senior American Legion baseball team will be hosting the Sam Ellis Classic beginning Friday. This years tournament includes the Kansas Senators, Ottawa, Topeka Scrappers, and Newton. Emporia Coach Anthony Markowitz says they will get tested. Post 5 opens play at 2 pm against the Kansas Senators.

Emporia mens and womens city golf championships to be played Saturday and Sunday The Emporia mens and womens city golf championships will be played this weekend. There are 39 golfers entered in the mens championship including defending champion William Tsao. There are 9 golfers entered in the womens championship including the defending champion Avery Eckert. Saturdays first round for the men will be...

Unbound weekend 'spectacular,' according to race organizers Now that the dust has settled, Unbound Gravel organizers are marveling at the success of the event. On KVOE's Morning Show recently, Race Director Ben Sachs said it was "spectacular" to be part of the event. Better than 2,200 riders came to Emporia for four days' worth of activities, including...

