Sports wrap: Emporia
(EMPORIA, KS) Emporia sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Emporia Senior American Legion Baseball team to host Sam Ellis Classic
The Emporia Senior American Legion baseball team will be hosting the Sam Ellis Classic beginning Friday. This years tournament includes the Kansas Senators, Ottawa, Topeka Scrappers, and Newton. Emporia Coach Anthony Markowitz says they will get tested. Post 5 opens play at 2 pm against the Kansas Senators. They will... Read more
Emporia mens and womens city golf championships to be played Saturday and Sunday
The Emporia mens and womens city golf championships will be played this weekend. There are 39 golfers entered in the mens championship including defending champion William Tsao. There are 9 golfers entered in the womens championship including the defending champion Avery Eckert. Saturdays first round for the men will be... Read more
Unbound weekend ‘spectacular,’ according to race organizers
Now that the dust has settled, Unbound Gravel organizers are marveling at the success of the event. On KVOE’s Morning Show recently, Race Director Ben Sachs said it was “spectacular” to be part of the event. Better than 2,200 riders came to Emporia for four days’ worth of activities, including... Read more
ESU linebacker McDown named Academic All-District
Emporia State linebacker Jace McDown has earned Academic All-District honors for the second straight year as presented by CoSIDA. He is now eligible to move onto the national ballot for a chance to earn Academic All-America honors. The Columbus, Kan., native is a health and human performance major with a... Read more