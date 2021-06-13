Cancel
Emporia, KS

Sports wrap: Emporia

Emporia News Beat
 7 days ago

(EMPORIA, KS) Emporia sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Emporia / kvoe.com

Emporia Senior American Legion Baseball team to host Sam Ellis Classic

Emporia Senior American Legion Baseball team to host Sam Ellis Classic

The Emporia Senior American Legion baseball team will be hosting the Sam Ellis Classic beginning Friday. This years tournament includes the Kansas Senators, Ottawa, Topeka Scrappers, and Newton. Emporia Coach Anthony Markowitz says they will get tested. Post 5 opens play at 2 pm against the Kansas Senators. They will... Read more

Emporia / kvoe.com

Emporia mens and womens city golf championships to be played Saturday and Sunday

Emporia mens and womens city golf championships to be played Saturday and Sunday

The Emporia mens and womens city golf championships will be played this weekend. There are 39 golfers entered in the mens championship including defending champion William Tsao. There are 9 golfers entered in the womens championship including the defending champion Avery Eckert. Saturdays first round for the men will be... Read more

Emporia / kvoe.com

Unbound weekend 'spectacular,' according to race organizers

Unbound weekend ‘spectacular,’ according to race organizers

Now that the dust has settled, Unbound Gravel organizers are marveling at the success of the event. On KVOE’s Morning Show recently, Race Director Ben Sachs said it was “spectacular” to be part of the event. Better than 2,200 riders came to Emporia for four days’ worth of activities, including... Read more

Emporia / emporiagazette.com

ESU linebacker McDown named Academic All-District

ESU linebacker McDown named Academic All-District

Emporia State linebacker Jace McDown has earned Academic All-District honors for the second straight year as presented by CoSIDA. He is now eligible to move onto the national ballot for a chance to earn Academic All-America honors. The Columbus, Kan., native is a health and human performance major with a... Read more

Emporia, KS
With Emporia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

