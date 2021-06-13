Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Fort Dodge
Fort Dodge Softball Blanks Ballard, Coach Andi Adams Gets 700th Career Win
In a game heard on “Sunny” 99.7 and here on our website. Fort Dodge Softball blanked Ballard 7-0 at Rogers Park. The win is number 700 in the career of history making Coach Andi Adams. The milestones continue to be reach in her career as last year she led Fort Dodge to its 1st ever State Title game. Adams is just the 3rd woman in Iowa High School Softball history to reach that milestone. Rob Jones caught up with Coach Adams after the history making win. Read more
Brandt ties for 43rd at 2A State Golf
FORT DODGE -- IKM-Manning senior Tyler Brandt shot rounds of 85 and 90 at the Class 2A Boys State Golf Tournament held May 27-28 at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course near Fort Dodge. Brandt tied for 43rd place with his 36-hole total of 175 strokes, finishing 31 over par. There were 62 golfers in the 2A field. Read more
Friday Set To Be Action Packed On The Diamond For Area Teams
Friday is jammed pack with action for area baseball and softball teams. things will get underway in the afternoon and conclude under the lights. Fort Dodge Softball will host Ballard in a Friday matinee. The start time for that game originally was for 4:15 but has now been moved up to 1 PM. The game was moved up due to issues booking umpires for the game. All over Iowa there is an umpire shortage, so the game was moved up so that the umpire crew could work the game in Fort Dodge then get to there prior commitment for a Friday night game. Dodgers will look to continue their momentum, as they have won 9 of their last 10. They are coming off a sweep of a doubleheader vs Ames on Wednesday. Jalen Adams threw a no hitter and struck out a school record 17 in the game one win. 8th grade phenom, Mariah Myers homered in the 2nd game and drove in 4 runs in the pair of games. She now has a team high 23 RBI’s on the season , which is in the top 20 in all of Iowa. Read more