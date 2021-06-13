Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Fort Dodge

(FORT DODGE, IA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Fort Dodge area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Fort Dodge sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

Fort Dodge Softball Blanks Ballard, Coach Andi Adams Gets 700th Career Win In a game heard on “Sunny” 99.7 and here on our website. Fort Dodge Softball blanked Ballard 7-0 at Rogers Park. The win is number 700 in the career of history making Coach Andi Adams. The milestones continue to be reach in her career as last year she led Fort Dodge to its 1st ever State Title game. Adams is just the 3rd woman in Iowa High School Softball history to reach that milestone. Rob Jones caught up with Coach Adams after the history making win. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Brandt ties for 43rd at 2A State Golf FORT DODGE -- IKM-Manning senior Tyler Brandt shot rounds of 85 and 90 at the Class 2A Boys State Golf Tournament held May 27-28 at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course near Fort Dodge. Brandt tied for 43rd place with his 36-hole total of 175 strokes, finishing 31 over par. There were 62 golfers in the 2A field. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Brandt ties for 43rd at 2A State Golf FORT DODGE -- IKM-Manning senior Tyler Brandt shot rounds of 85 and 90 at the Class 2A Boys State Golf Tournament held May 27-28 at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course near Fort Dodge. Brandt tied for 43rd place with his 36-hole total of 175 strokes, finishing 31 over par. There were 62 golfers in the 2A field. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE