Castaic Post

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Castaic

Castaic Post
Castaic Post
 7 days ago

(CASTAIC, CA)

For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Los Angeles County / signalscv.com

SCV school districts reject COVID-19 testing funds

Many Santa Clarita Valley school districts plan to reject Centers for Disease Control (CDC) funding to provide comprehensive COVID-19-screening programs at SCV schools. The Los Angeles County Office of Education allocated $7.5 million – out of $300 million for the county’s 80 public school districts and many private schools – for SCV’s six districts last month. Read more

What is wrong with SCV officials? Clearly they haven’t got the brains to come in out of the rain & that’s pretty scary because they are representing the educational system for SCV.

1 like

Los Angeles / foxla.com

Doctor who tested positive for COVID-19 after vaccine warns breakthrough cases are possible

BREA, Calif. - A California doctor who tested positive for COVID-19 months after receiving the vaccine shares a warning about breakthrough cases with the public. It had been about six months since Dr. Eugene Choi got the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. But right now, the Los Angeles-based radiologist is in quarantine fighting off the virus he thought he wouldn't get. Read more

Even fully vaccinated you can still get it. There has never been any containment of the Virus or it's 10 new variants. So I will continue to wear a mask and social distance.

51 likes 4 dislikes 7 replies

This will never end. Bill Gates plan was a success and will make him very very wealthy-all the pharmaceutical companies involved will become very wealthy and the politicians will get very very nice presents -gifts -and compensation in the form of legal bribe money- campaign finance contributions to keep lies spreading and to suppress the truth and to create panic and hysteria-to cause discord and division and breed hatred among people and extreme violence- they are complicit and culpable to everyone who has been a victim by this-from the small business owners who were forced out of business by city workers who were demon possessed and danced with joy on camera after shutting down small business owners and financially destroying them-to those who actually died from this man made bioweapon which was designed for population control and for profit. Sad part is he will probably be first in line to get the new vaccine virus update-probably catch a variant too.

37 likes 5 dislikes 11 replies

California / ktvu.com

Two vaccine lottery winners forfeit $50K, California officials move on to find alternates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Two vaccinated California residents who won $50,000 in a state lottery never came forward and therefore, forfeited a $50,000 prize, state health officials said, prompting them to seek a new pair of winners. California Department of Health spokeswoman Sami Gallegos said that officials tried several times to... Read more

would be hilarious if asked what are going to do with money and the winner said donate it to your recall campaign lol

141 likes 5 dislikes 14 replies

how about stop using tax payers money to bribe people in something 🤔 and give it back to the taxpayers

113 likes 3 dislikes 7 replies

Los Angeles / latimes.com

San Pedro Fish Market is leaving its longtime harbor home. What happens next?

One of the top-grossing restaurants in the country is an unassuming family-run business perched on the edge of the main channel of the Port of Los Angeles, with views across the water of fat oil storage tanks and sky-high green cranes servicing heavily laden cargo ships. Far from the glamorous... Read more

I used to love going there. Simple and quaint. Now the prices will be tripled to cater to tourists. Sad.

5 likes 1 dislike 4 replies

No good was a strong staple of San Pedro, will be greatly missed. Please work something out for them to stay. 😞

7 likes 1 dislike 1 reply

Castaic, CA
With Castaic Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

