Brainerd, MN

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Brainerd

Brainerd Daily
Brainerd Daily
 7 days ago

(BRAINERD, MN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Brainerd, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Brainerd area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Brainerd / fox9.com

Man gets prison time for killing 700-pound black bear on Red Lake Indian Reservation

Man gets prison time for killing 700-pound black bear on Red Lake Indian Reservation

(FOX 9) - A Brainerd man was sentenced to 15 months in prison for charges of wildlife trafficking and trespassing after prosecutors said he illegally hunted a black bear on the Red Lake Indian Reservation in northern Minnesota. Brett James Stimac pleaded guilty to going onto the reservation in September... Read more

Brainerd / audacy.com

Man will serve 15 months in prison for killing and cutting off a bear's head

Man will serve 15 months in prison for killing and cutting off a bear's head

A Brainerd, Minn., man will serve 15 months in prison for killing and beheading a 700-pound black bear on the Red Lake Indian Reservation in northern Minnesota. James Stimac, 39, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson on Wednesday for murdering the bear, which is not allowed to be hunted by non-Indians. Read more

Brainerd / newsfinale.com

Hunter is jailed for 15 months after beheading a 700-pound black bear

Hunter is jailed for 15 months after beheading a 700-pound black bear

A hunter has been jailed for 15 months after beheading a 700-pound black bear while trespassing on Native American land. Brett Stimac, from Brainerd, Minnesota, posed with pictures of the carcass on the Red Lake Indian Reservation in 2019. Stimac, 41, was sentenced to 15 months in prison by a... Read more

Brainerd / brainerddispatch.com

Brainerd Public Library deals with pandemic in novel ways

Brainerd Public Library deals with pandemic in novel ways

Absence makes the heart grow fonder according to the book on love. Meryl Gisselquist and Karen Johnson’s affinity for the Brainerd Public Library only grew when its doors were temporarily closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. “I don’t have TV, so I watch good English murder mysteries because ‘Hollyweird’ does... Read more

