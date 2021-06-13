Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Dodge City

(DODGE CITY, KS) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Dodge City area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Dodge City sports. For more stories from the Dodge City area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

Dodge City Raceway Park celebrates drivers June 4 weekend Spectators packed the grandstands, Boot Hill Champions sprayed. spectacular trophies with celebratory champagne and the Jake Gill band bellowed country and rock’n’roll on Victory Lane. IMCA Northern Sportmod drivers Jacob Olmstead, Tyler Watts and Brendyn Nordyke finished on top of the two-day Boot Hill Championship Finale Saturday. So too, did... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Dodge City Raceway Park celebrates drivers June 4 weekend Spectators packed the grandstands, Boot Hill Champions sprayed. spectacular trophies with celebratory champagne and the Jake Gill band bellowed country and rock’n’roll on Victory Lane. IMCA Northern Sportmod drivers Jacob Olmstead, Tyler Watts and Brendyn Nordyke finished on top of the two-day Boot Hill Championship Finale Saturday. So too, did... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Coaches, classmates at Campus HS mourn death of athlete, manager WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Coaches and classmates at Campus High School are mourning the loss of 18-year-old Andrew Squire who died earlier this week. Squire was the manager for the Campus High School girls basketball team and he played for the Super Colts, the school’s special-needs team. Beyond his contributions on the court, the students and staff at Campus knew Squire to almost always have a smile on his face, daily spreading positivity in the halls. Those who knew Squire best say there are no words to explain how much he’ll be missed. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE