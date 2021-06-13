Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dodge City, KS

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Dodge City

Posted by 
Dodge City Today
Dodge City Today
 7 days ago

(DODGE CITY, KS) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Dodge City area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Dodge City sports. For more stories from the Dodge City area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Dodge City / dodgeglobe.com

Dodge City Raceway Park celebrates drivers June 4 weekend

Dodge City Raceway Park celebrates drivers June 4 weekend

Spectators packed the grandstands, Boot Hill Champions sprayed. spectacular trophies with celebratory champagne and the Jake Gill band bellowed country and rock’n’roll on Victory Lane. IMCA Northern Sportmod drivers Jacob Olmstead, Tyler Watts and Brendyn Nordyke finished on top of the two-day Boot Hill Championship Finale Saturday. So too, did... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Dodge City / dodgeglobe.com

Dodge City Raceway Park celebrates drivers June 4 weekend

Dodge City Raceway Park celebrates drivers June 4 weekend

Spectators packed the grandstands, Boot Hill Champions sprayed. spectacular trophies with celebratory champagne and the Jake Gill band bellowed country and rock’n’roll on Victory Lane. IMCA Northern Sportmod drivers Jacob Olmstead, Tyler Watts and Brendyn Nordyke finished on top of the two-day Boot Hill Championship Finale Saturday. So too, did... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Wichita / kwch.com

Coaches, classmates at Campus HS mourn death of athlete, manager

Coaches, classmates at Campus HS mourn death of athlete, manager

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Coaches and classmates at Campus High School are mourning the loss of 18-year-old Andrew Squire who died earlier this week. Squire was the manager for the Campus High School girls basketball team and he played for the Super Colts, the school’s special-needs team. Beyond his contributions on the court, the students and staff at Campus knew Squire to almost always have a smile on his face, daily spreading positivity in the halls. Those who knew Squire best say there are no words to explain how much he’ll be missed. Read more

Comments
avatar

💜💜💜 Legacies last a life time and he left a part of himself with each one you.Thoughts and Prayers are with all of you.Fod Bless and Keep You

1 like

avatar

What a sad story. God Bless all who knew and loved him. Prayers and Rest in Peace!

1 like

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Great Bend / gbtribune.com

2021 Great Bend Chiefs schedule

2021 Great Bend Chiefs schedule

GREAT BEND CHIEFS (3-1) W Dodge City 3-2 (W Stefan Spray 1-0) L Dodge City 4-7 (L Tyler Stuhlsatz 0-1) W Larned 5-4 (W Sage Koelsch 1-0) W Larned 4-3 (W Jade Poe 1-0) 6-19—Great Bend vs. Larned, 10 a.m. 6-19—Great Bend vs. SK Elite, 5:30 p.m. 6-20—Great Bend vs.... Read more

Dodge City Today

Dodge City Today

Dodge City, KS
4
Followers
17
Post
964
Views
ABOUT

With Dodge City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Dodge City, KS
Dodge City, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Sports
Dodge City, KS
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Sports#Sports News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
Dodge City, KSPosted by
Dodge City Today

Your Dodge City lifestyle news

(DODGE CITY, KS) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Dodge City area, click here.
Dodge City, KSPosted by
Dodge City Today

News wrap: Top stories in Dodge City

(DODGE CITY, KS) The news in Dodge City never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Dodge City area, click here.