Trending lifestyle headlines in Hackettstown

N.J. vaccination tally for Warren is 26% lower than CDC’s. County thinks it knows why. (UPDATE) Warren County officials this week disputed New Jersey’s vaccine numbers, with state figures trailing federal statistics by 26% for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday singled out Phillipsburg as having the state’s lowest vaccination rate, and he visited the town May 21 in an effort to boost interest. Read more

