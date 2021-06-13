Trending lifestyle headlines in Hackettstown
Warren County officials call on Gov. Murphy to revisit its COVID-19 vaccination data
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Warren County officials are calling on Governor Murphy’s office to revisit its COVID-19 vaccination data, saying it appears many Phillipsburg residents who received the vaccine just across the Delaware River in Pennsylvania are not being included in New Jersey’s numbers. Health officials in Warren County have... Read more
the numbers may be different in the North Warren area as well. many residents go to Stroudsburg and Bartonsville to see physicians. should be checked if not done already.
N.J. vaccination tally for Warren is 26% lower than CDC’s. County thinks it knows why. (UPDATE)
Warren County officials this week disputed New Jersey’s vaccine numbers, with state figures trailing federal statistics by 26% for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday singled out Phillipsburg as having the state’s lowest vaccination rate, and he visited the town May 21 in an effort to boost interest. Read more
Murphy standing there like the dictator he is. May he feel the rathe of God
1 reply
Warren County questions state’s vaccine statistics
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. | Warren County officials are calling on Gov. Murphy’s office to revisit its COVID-19 vaccination data, saying it appears many Phillipsburg residents who received the vaccine just across the Delaware River in Pennsylvania are not being included in New Jersey’s numbers. Health officials in Warren County say they... Read more
STREET LUTE TO TRY TURF IN STORMY BLUES
Lucky 7 Stables’ Street Lute, already a six-time stakes winner on the dirt, is set make her turf debut as part of a field of 13 entered in Sunday’s $100,000 Stormy Blues at historic Pimlico Race Course. The Stormy Blues, a five-furlong sprint for three-year-old fillies, is one of five... Read more