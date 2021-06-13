Cancel
Faribault, MN

The lineup: Sports news in Faribault

Posted by 
Faribault Today
Faribault Today
 7 days ago

(FARIBAULT, MN) Faribault-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Faribault / southernminn.com

Gernandt qualifies 3rd in 800, Day 7th in 100

Gernandt qualifies 3rd in 800, Day 7th in 100

Faribault senior Ruby Gernandt won her heat of the 800-meter run during Thursday’s first day of the Section 1AA track and field championships at Lakeville South High School. That qualified Gernandt for Saturday’s finals, and provides a chance to potentially qualify for state. Overall, Gernandt posted the third-fastest time in... Read more

Randolph / power96radio.com

Randolph Baseball and Softball Going to State

Randolph Baseball and Softball Going to State

The Randolph Rockets baseball team captured the Section 4A Championship with a 3-1 win today over Mayer Lutheran at Murray Field. The Rockets fastpitch softball team punched their ticket to the MSHSL Softball Tournament next week after defeating Faribault Bethlehem Academy 11-2. in the baseball game Randolph scored all of... Read more

Faribault / southernminn.com

Faribault / southernminn.com

Gernandt qualifies for state in mile, Faribault boys and girls track and field combine for 7 podium finishes at Section 1AA meet

Gernandt qualifies for state in mile, Faribault boys and girls track and field combine for 7 podium finishes at Section 1AA meet

A blistering third lap helped Faribault senior Ruby Gernandt pull away from the pack Saturday afternoon at the Section 1AA championships at Lakeville South to finish in second place in the mile and qualify for this year's Class AA state championships. Starting that third lap, Gernandt was at the front... Read more

ABOUT

With Faribault Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

