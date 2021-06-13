The lineup: Sports news in Faribault
Gernandt qualifies 3rd in 800, Day 7th in 100
Faribault senior Ruby Gernandt won her heat of the 800-meter run during Thursday’s first day of the Section 1AA track and field championships at Lakeville South High School. That qualified Gernandt for Saturday’s finals, and provides a chance to potentially qualify for state. Overall, Gernandt posted the third-fastest time in... Read more
Randolph Baseball and Softball Going to State
The Randolph Rockets baseball team captured the Section 4A Championship with a 3-1 win today over Mayer Lutheran at Murray Field. The Rockets fastpitch softball team punched their ticket to the MSHSL Softball Tournament next week after defeating Faribault Bethlehem Academy 11-2. in the baseball game Randolph scored all of... Read more
Gernandt qualifies for state in mile, Faribault boys and girls track and field combine for 7 podium finishes at Section 1AA meet
A blistering third lap helped Faribault senior Ruby Gernandt pull away from the pack Saturday afternoon at the Section 1AA championships at Lakeville South to finish in second place in the mile and qualify for this year's Class AA state championships. Starting that third lap, Gernandt was at the front... Read more