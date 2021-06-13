Cancel
Cañon City, CO

Lifestyle wrap: Canon City

Cañon City News Watch
Cañon City News Watch
 7 days ago

(CANON CITY, CO) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Penrose / koaa.com

Penrose EMS suspending ambulance service after July 4

Penrose EMS suspending ambulance service after July 4

On Thursday, the Penrose Fire Department made an announcement on Facebook saying they will suspend their ambulance service starting July 4th. Read more

Colorado / firerescue1.com

Colo. ambulance service to close, leaving community without coverage

Colo. ambulance service to close, leaving community without coverage

PENROSE, Colo. — Penrose Fire Department announced in a social media post that Penrose EMS, which operates as a subset of the fire service, would suspend emergency medical care indefinitely beginning July 4. The announcement comes amid rising call volume, but a lack of certified staff to serve the needs... Read more

Colorado Springs / krdo.com

Groundbreaking Ceremony and Community Celebration planned for Hillside Hub

Groundbreaking Ceremony and Community Celebration planned for Hillside Hub

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Food to Power will host a groundbreaking celebration for the Hillside Hub on Saturday from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm. This free community event will include complimentary food form local food trucks, BBQ and no cost groceries and seedlings for your garden, along with music, dancing, chalk art, smoothie bikes The post Groundbreaking Ceremony and Community Celebration planned for Hillside Hub appeared first on KRDO. Read more

Colorado Springs / koaa.com

Your Healthy Family: COS Pedal our Past, week 2 Hillside Loop

Your Healthy Family: COS Pedal our Past, week 2 Hillside Loop

Come Pedal Our Past and celebrate Colorado Springs’ 150th anniversary cruising along on wheels! Choose the historic loop (or all of them) that fits you and your family and friends, your fitness level and your curiosity about our community. Read more

Cañon City, CO
With Cañon City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

