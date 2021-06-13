Mason City sports digest: Top stories today

(MASON CITY, IA) Mason City sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Confident Newman Catholic softball picks up from where it left off last season The Newman Catholic softball team was able to get over the hump and qualify for the state tournament for the first time since 2012 last season. Although the Knights' season came to a close against eventual state champion Collins-Maxwell in the first round of the state tournament, Newman Catholic still finished with an overall record of 19-4.

Mason City softball works to break through early season challenges It's no secret that the Mason City softball team plays one of the toughest schedules in the state. Outside of their regularly scheduled conference games against tough Class 5A Central Iowa Metro League opponents, the Mohawks also have ranked smaller school opponents, like Newman Catholic and Central Springs, scheduled as their non-conference games.

Mason City edges Decorah with speed There's a philosophy for the Mason City baseball team when it comes to being on the base paths. "Every single opportunity you get, you get 90 more feet," leadoff hitter and centerfielder Carter Thomas said. "As the 90 feet add up, that adds up to runs, that adds up to wins. We spend 15 minutes on baserunning everyday before practice. It is a mentality."

