North Platte, NE

Sports wrap: North Platte

North Platte News Flash
North Platte News Flash
 7 days ago

(NORTH PLATTE, NE) North Platte-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more North Platte sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Nebraska / nptelegraph.com

North Platte trio will anchor East team's O-line in West Nebraska All-Star game

North Platte trio will anchor East team's O-line in West Nebraska All-Star game

SCOTTSBLUFF — All-star games are filled with great memories and meaning for the players chosen to participate. It will be no different for 2021 North Platte graduates Jacob Kohler, Camron Sutherland and Eddie Hatch. “It’s super-exciting,” Sutherland said. “I’m really excited to hang out with the guys and make new... Read more

North Platte / knopnews2.com

North Platte and Hershey High School Tennis Teams raise money through peach sales

North Platte and Hershey High School Tennis Teams raise money through peach sales

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte and Hershey High School tennis teams are raising money through selling fresh Georgia Peaches. Last year was the first year the teams decided to launch this fundraiser and it was a huge success. The teams hope this year’s sales are just as successful. Read more

North Platte / knopnews2.com

North Platte / knopnews2.com

New Pickleball Courts at Memorial Park

New Pickleball Courts at Memorial Park

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Memorial Park was the place to be this evening as members of North Platte Pickleball played on the city’s brand new courts for the first time. Four courts were installed at the park, and tonight, pickleball enthusiasts could have filled twice that!. “There’s nothing I’d... Read more

With North Platte News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

