The lineup: Sports news in Portsmouth

(PORTSMOUTH, OH) Portsmouth sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Portsmouth sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

Sexton picks Scots NEW BOSTON — At his signing ceremony, inside the Tigers’ den of Homer Pellegrinon Gymnasium and one day before New Boston’s commencement exercises, a blonde-haired — and care-free — Kyle Sexton spoke about playing college basketball in the same way he played his high school game. Smooth, free-flowing, and right... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

West’s Moore signs with SSU baseball WEST PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth West senior Rodney Moore’s desire to succeed at the next level is something he’s carrying with him following his high school graduation. The now-graduated Senator signed to join the Shawnee State University baseball team in late May inside the PWHS gym, continuing a local pipeline of Scioto Countians into the diamond to compete as a Bear. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Smith’s state runner-up runs near perfect PICKERINGTON — Northwest’s Landen Smith simply looked so spent. Quite frankly, he looked like he had went through pure unadulterated hell —like a rumble with maybe a mountain lion. Following Friday’s 4x800m relay race as part of the Division II state track and field meet inside a sweltering but jam-packed... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE