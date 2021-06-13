Cancel
Portsmouth, OH

The lineup: Sports news in Portsmouth

Portsmouth News Alert
Portsmouth News Alert
 7 days ago

New Boston / portsmouth-dailytimes.com

Sexton picks Scots

NEW BOSTON — At his signing ceremony, inside the Tigers’ den of Homer Pellegrinon Gymnasium and one day before New Boston’s commencement exercises, a blonde-haired — and care-free — Kyle Sexton spoke about playing college basketball in the same way he played his high school game. Smooth, free-flowing, and right... Read more

Portsmouth / portsmouth-dailytimes.com

West’s Moore signs with SSU baseball

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth West senior Rodney Moore’s desire to succeed at the next level is something he’s carrying with him following his high school graduation. The now-graduated Senator signed to join the Shawnee State University baseball team in late May inside the PWHS gym, continuing a local pipeline of Scioto Countians into the diamond to compete as a Bear. Read more

Pickerington / portsmouth-dailytimes.com

Smith’s state runner-up runs near perfect

PICKERINGTON — Northwest’s Landen Smith simply looked so spent. Quite frankly, he looked like he had went through pure unadulterated hell —like a rumble with maybe a mountain lion. Following Friday’s 4x800m relay race as part of the Division II state track and field meet inside a sweltering but jam-packed... Read more

Portsmouth / portsmouth-dailytimes.com

Trojans earn all-OVC honors

PORTSMOUTH — This season, the softball and baseballers — and tracksters — of the Ohio Valley Conference got to compete. And, this season saw what the young Portsmouth Trojan teams had up and coming —and what they could do now. With the release of the 2021 all-OVC squads on Wednesday,... Read more

With Portsmouth News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

