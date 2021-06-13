The lineup: Sports news in Portsmouth
(PORTSMOUTH, OH) Portsmouth sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Portsmouth sports stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Sexton picks Scots
NEW BOSTON — At his signing ceremony, inside the Tigers’ den of Homer Pellegrinon Gymnasium and one day before New Boston’s commencement exercises, a blonde-haired — and care-free — Kyle Sexton spoke about playing college basketball in the same way he played his high school game. Smooth, free-flowing, and right... Read more
West’s Moore signs with SSU baseball
WEST PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth West senior Rodney Moore’s desire to succeed at the next level is something he’s carrying with him following his high school graduation. The now-graduated Senator signed to join the Shawnee State University baseball team in late May inside the PWHS gym, continuing a local pipeline of Scioto Countians into the diamond to compete as a Bear. Read more
Smith’s state runner-up runs near perfect
PICKERINGTON — Northwest’s Landen Smith simply looked so spent. Quite frankly, he looked like he had went through pure unadulterated hell —like a rumble with maybe a mountain lion. Following Friday’s 4x800m relay race as part of the Division II state track and field meet inside a sweltering but jam-packed... Read more
Trojans earn all-OVC honors
PORTSMOUTH — This season, the softball and baseballers — and tracksters — of the Ohio Valley Conference got to compete. And, this season saw what the young Portsmouth Trojan teams had up and coming —and what they could do now. With the release of the 2021 all-OVC squads on Wednesday,... Read more