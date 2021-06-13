Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarksburg, WV

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Clarksburg

Posted by 
Clarksburg News Alert
Clarksburg News Alert
 7 days ago

(CLARKSBURG, WV) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Clarksburg, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Clarksburg area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Clarksburg / youtube.com

Healthcare Heroes: Steve Ashcraft

Healthcare Heroes: Steve Ashcraft

Healthcare Heroes: Steve Ashcraft Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Clarksburg / wvnews.com

Olive Garden heading to Clarksburg, West Virginia's NewPointe Plaza

Olive Garden heading to Clarksburg, West Virginia's NewPointe Plaza

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Popular restaurant chain Olive Garden will soon open an establishment at the former Ryan’s location at NewPointe Plaza. According to Vice Mayor Jimmy Marino, the current structure will likely be demolished and, after reviewing plans submitted to the city by Olive Garden, a new building would fit nicely where the former restaurant once served area residents. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Clarksburg / wvnews.com

Balance a key in physical, nutritional preparations for virtual 10K

Balance a key in physical, nutritional preparations for virtual 10K

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A well-rounded approach is key to success when preparing for the 25th annual Cecil Jarvis Greater Clarksburg 10K, which will be held virtually this year. That’s according to Ginny Vincent, a UHC occupational therapist and a runner. Having upper-body, core and lower-body strength are all... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
West Virginia / wvnews.com

Some fully vaccinated North Central West Virginians still find security in face masks

Some fully vaccinated North Central West Virginians still find security in face masks

CLARKSBURG W.Va. (WV News) — About a month after the state lifted its COVID-19 face-covering mandate for fully vaccinated people, not all North Central West Virginia residents are ready to toss their pandemic masks. On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance that fully vaccinated people... Read more

Clarksburg News Alert

Clarksburg News Alert

Clarksburg, WV
14
Followers
19
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clarksburg News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksburg, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related