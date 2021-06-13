Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Clarksburg
Healthcare Heroes: Steve Ashcraft
Healthcare Heroes: Steve Ashcraft Read more
Olive Garden heading to Clarksburg, West Virginia's NewPointe Plaza
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Popular restaurant chain Olive Garden will soon open an establishment at the former Ryan’s location at NewPointe Plaza. According to Vice Mayor Jimmy Marino, the current structure will likely be demolished and, after reviewing plans submitted to the city by Olive Garden, a new building would fit nicely where the former restaurant once served area residents. Read more
Balance a key in physical, nutritional preparations for virtual 10K
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A well-rounded approach is key to success when preparing for the 25th annual Cecil Jarvis Greater Clarksburg 10K, which will be held virtually this year. That’s according to Ginny Vincent, a UHC occupational therapist and a runner. Having upper-body, core and lower-body strength are all... Read more
Some fully vaccinated North Central West Virginians still find security in face masks
CLARKSBURG W.Va. (WV News) — About a month after the state lifted its COVID-19 face-covering mandate for fully vaccinated people, not all North Central West Virginia residents are ready to toss their pandemic masks. On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance that fully vaccinated people... Read more