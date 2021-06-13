Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Clarksburg

(CLARKSBURG, WV) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Clarksburg, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Clarksburg area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Healthcare Heroes: Steve Ashcraft Healthcare Heroes: Steve Ashcraft Read more

TOP VIEWED

Olive Garden heading to Clarksburg, West Virginia's NewPointe Plaza CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Popular restaurant chain Olive Garden will soon open an establishment at the former Ryan’s location at NewPointe Plaza. According to Vice Mayor Jimmy Marino, the current structure will likely be demolished and, after reviewing plans submitted to the city by Olive Garden, a new building would fit nicely where the former restaurant once served area residents. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Balance a key in physical, nutritional preparations for virtual 10K CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A well-rounded approach is key to success when preparing for the 25th annual Cecil Jarvis Greater Clarksburg 10K, which will be held virtually this year. That’s according to Ginny Vincent, a UHC occupational therapist and a runner. Having upper-body, core and lower-body strength are all... Read more

LATEST NEWS