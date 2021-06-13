Cancel
Norfolk, NE

Norfolk sports lineup: What’s trending

Norfolk Journal
Norfolk Journal
(NORFOLK, NE) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Norfolk area.

Norfolk / norfolkdailynews.com

Juniors stop skid, fire on all cylinders against SSC

Juniors stop skid, fire on all cylinders against SSC

The Norfolk American Legion Juniors 16-and-under team snapped a six-game losing streak and set a season high in runs scored on Thursday in a doubleheader sweep of the South Sioux City Siouxland Bank Post 307 Juniors, winning the first game 12-4 and the second game 12-2. It was clear early... Read more

Norfolk / columbustelegram.com

Forney, nine area players in NEN classic

Forney, nine area players in NEN classic

Four Flyers, two Cardinals, two Bulldogs and a Patriot will put their pads on one more time as representatives of their hometown team in Saturday's Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic in Norfolk. In the ninth edition of the contest held at Memorial Field in Norfolk, area players make up 25%... Read more

Norfolk / norfolkdailynews.com

Norfolk / columbustelegram.com

ABOUT

With Norfolk Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

