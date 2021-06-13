Beckley sports lineup: What’s trending

(BECKLEY, WV) Beckley-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Miners come back to beat Paints The West Virginia Miners came back from a 4-2 deficit and defeated the Chillicothe Paints 12-7 Friday for their fourth straight victory. The Miners (8-5) increased their lead in the Ohio River Valley Division to one game over Champion City, which was rained out Friday night. The Miners collected 14... Read more

Class AAA tops off state track meet CHARLESTON — The Class AAA 400s and 3200s in the WVSSAC State Track and Field Championships were contested on Friday night, with no area placers. The triple-A portion of the meet concluded on Saturday, and the highlight for area teams was a bang-bang, second-place finish for the Woodrow Wilson boys in the shuttle hurdle relay as the meet neared its conclusion. Read more

Miners drop game 1 of doubleheader to Chillicothe in extras BECKLEY, W.Va (WVVA)- After beating the Chillicothe Paints on Friday, the West Virginia Miners dropped two games in a row back home. In Game 1, the paints jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first. the Miners would battle back in the 6th inning to tie the game up at 5 apiece. That would send the game into extras, where the Paints would score 4 runs in the 8th inning to win the game 9-5. Read more

