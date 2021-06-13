Cancel
Beckley, WV

Beckley sports lineup: What’s trending

Posted by 
Beckley Bulletin
Beckley Bulletin
 7 days ago

(BECKLEY, WV) Beckley-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Beckley sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Beckley / register-herald.com

The West Virginia Miners came back from a 4-2 deficit and defeated the Chillicothe Paints 12-7 Friday for their fourth straight victory. The Miners (8-5) increased their lead in the Ohio River Valley Division to one game over Champion City, which was rained out Friday night. The Miners collected 14... Read more

Beckley / register-herald.com

CHARLESTON — The Class AAA 400s and 3200s in the WVSSAC State Track and Field Championships were contested on Friday night, with no area placers. The triple-A portion of the meet concluded on Saturday, and the highlight for area teams was a bang-bang, second-place finish for the Woodrow Wilson boys in the shuttle hurdle relay as the meet neared its conclusion. Read more

Beckley / wvva.com

BECKLEY, W.Va (WVVA)- After beating the Chillicothe Paints on Friday, the West Virginia Miners dropped two games in a row back home. In Game 1, the paints jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first. the Miners would battle back in the 6th inning to tie the game up at 5 apiece. That would send the game into extras, where the Paints would score 4 runs in the 8th inning to win the game 9-5. Read more

Beckley / register-herald.com

The West Virginia Miners were swept by the Chillicothe Paints, 9-5 and 3-2 Saturday night at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley. Both games went to extra innings. The sweep knocked the Miners (8-7) out of first place in the Ohio River Valley Division. They trail Champion City by one-half game. Read more

