Trending sports headlines in Bemidji

(BEMIDJI, MN) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Bemidji area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

TRACK AND FIELD: Lauren Berg sets Bemidji record, advances to Section 8AA finals with 8 other Lumberjacks SARTELL -- Nine members of the Bemidji High School boys and girls track and field teams qualified for finals after day one of the Section 8AA championship meet Wednesday in Sartell. Lauren Berg broke the school record in the 300-meter hurdles. The BHS junior clocked a time of 45.73, the... Read more

TOP VIEWED

BOYS TENNIS: Bemidji’s Filippo Buffo knocked out of Class AA state singles tourney SAVAGE -- Bemidji High School senior Filippo Buffo came up short on a scorching hot day at the Class AA boys tennis individual singles state tournament Thursday at Prior Lake High School in Savage. Buffo, an Italian exchange student, suffered his second loss of the season as he fell 6-1,... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Fosston captures Minnesota Section 8A baseball title, advances to state tournament BEMIDJI -- A year ago, Fosston was ranked No. 5 in Minnesota state Class A baseball and a favorite to capture the Minnesota Section 8A title. But COVID wiped out the season. Fosston may not have been a big favorite this season, but that didn’t matter to the Greyhounds, who upended East Grand Forks Sacred Heart 7-4 on Thursday in the Section 8A title game at Bemidji State University. Read more

LATEST NEWS