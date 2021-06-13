Lifestyle wrap: Ponca City
Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Ponca City, from fashion updates to viral videos.
Ponca City Senior Center Menu
Tuesday, June 15: Biscuits/sausage gravy and orange juice. Reservations need to be made a day prior by calling 580-763-8051. All meals are served with entrée, sides and dessert. Drinks are also provided for in house dining. Meal cost is $3.00. Read more
Hook ‘n Chase Junior fishing day camp
Introducing a child to fishing can be one of the most rewarding experiences in life! The Hook ‘n Chase, Junior Fishing Day Camp was hosted by Kay County 4-H member Trenton Morton on Thursday, June 3. The day was perfectly timed for the program, weather wise and for the youth of Kay County to start their summer with the skills learned. Trenton is the son of Lori and Tyson Morton, rural Newkirk,… Read more
What's causing ants to infiltrate Oklahoma homes? Here's how to get rid of them
OKLAHOMA CITY — Pesky summer bugs are in full swing. KOCO 5 has already told you mosquitoes and ticks are going crazy right now, but Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong is looking into another problem — ants. Remember all that rain we had? Not only is it creating oppressive humidity, but... Read more
They don't like ground cinnamon I shake some where I see them then their gone it really works good and safe
The last house I lived in was infested with black ones red fire ones and the kitty bitty ones and that's what I did there but I had to do it several times there , the house I'm in now there was just a few in one spot I put out cinnamon and no more ants and I've tried the cinnamon oil and the oil don't work so good
CDC issues warning about RSV spreading in several states, including Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning residents across several states, including Oklahoma, about the growing threat of a respiratory illness. On Thursday, the CDC issued a health advisory to notify doctors about a jump in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) activity in several states... Read more
hmmm. maybe wearing masks the whole time was not a great idea. breathing in your own is not healthy.
Happens every year…as usual parents bring their sick children in after dosing them with fever reducer and then it starts spreading…