Lifestyle wrap: Ponca City

(PONCA CITY, OK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Ponca City, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Ponca City Senior Center Menu Tuesday, June 15: Biscuits/sausage gravy and orange juice. Reservations need to be made a day prior by calling 580-763-8051. All meals are served with entrée, sides and dessert. Drinks are also provided for in house dining. Meal cost is $3.00. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Hook ‘n Chase Junior fishing day camp Introducing a child to fishing can be one of the most rewarding experiences in life! The Hook ‘n Chase, Junior Fishing Day Camp was hosted by Kay County 4-H member Trenton Morton on Thursday, June 3. The day was perfectly timed for the program, weather wise and for the youth of Kay County to start their summer with the skills learned. Trenton is the son of Lori and Tyson Morton, rural Newkirk,… Read more

TRENDING NOW

What's causing ants to infiltrate Oklahoma homes? Here's how to get rid of them OKLAHOMA CITY — Pesky summer bugs are in full swing. KOCO 5 has already told you mosquitoes and ticks are going crazy right now, but Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong is looking into another problem — ants. Remember all that rain we had? Not only is it creating oppressive humidity, but... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE