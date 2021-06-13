What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Rolla

(ROLLA, MO) Life in Rolla has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Missouri tourist hotspots also heating up COVID counts as new variant spreads Southwest Missouri’s most popular tourist areas are the epicenter of a COVID-19 outbreak linked to the Delta variant that is responsible for making India second to the United States in coronavirus cases. All eight counties along a heavily traveled route from Branson to the Lake of the Ozarks are among... Read more

Armadillos giving Ozarks residents lawn care headaches NIXA, Mo. — Armadillos have been spotted in Nixa and other areas around the Ozarks. The nine-banded armadillo primarily eats insects and their larvae as well as earthworms, spiders, and other invertebrates according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. Digging and burrowing for food can lead to conflicts with property owners. Read more

Someone keeps abandoning chihuahuas around southwest Missouri BRANSON, Mo. — At least 50 chihuahuas have been found abandoned throughout southwest Missouri and parts of Arkansas, prompting animal control officials to try and find whoever is dumping the dogs. Since Sunday, animal control officers have found chihuahuas in Branson, Hollister, Reeds Spring and Ridgedale, KOZL reported. Some were... Read more

