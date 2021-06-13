What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Rolla
(ROLLA, MO) Life in Rolla has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Missouri tourist hotspots also heating up COVID counts as new variant spreads
Southwest Missouri’s most popular tourist areas are the epicenter of a COVID-19 outbreak linked to the Delta variant that is responsible for making India second to the United States in coronavirus cases. All eight counties along a heavily traveled route from Branson to the Lake of the Ozarks are among... Read more
you are wrong to consider that all the people not getting vaccinated for covid are Republicans, evangelicals, or uninsured, most people are wanting more information on the vaccines and are not getting that info, they say don't take the vaccine if you are allergic to it, well the problem is no one knows what is in it , so how does someone if they are allergic to it. if someone is allergic to sulfa, sulfate, etc, are they going to want to take something with sulfa, sulfate in it ? NO, AND No one wants to be tracked by the government, and so if they fill out the form after the shot they will be tracked. the above statements are my opinion only.
15 likes 4 dislikes 8 replies
Alright folks, .001% may die, let's shut it down again. 15 months to slow the spread?
5 likes 1 dislike 9 replies
Armadillos giving Ozarks residents lawn care headaches
NIXA, Mo. — Armadillos have been spotted in Nixa and other areas around the Ozarks. The nine-banded armadillo primarily eats insects and their larvae as well as earthworms, spiders, and other invertebrates according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. Digging and burrowing for food can lead to conflicts with property owners. Read more
Are Armadillos native to Missouri. I first start seeing them about 25 years ago. before then it was Texas or Florida
1 like 4 replies
i grew up seeing armadillos all the time in northwest Oklahoma. they will make a mess of your yard.
Someone keeps abandoning chihuahuas around southwest Missouri
BRANSON, Mo. — At least 50 chihuahuas have been found abandoned throughout southwest Missouri and parts of Arkansas, prompting animal control officials to try and find whoever is dumping the dogs. Since Sunday, animal control officers have found chihuahuas in Branson, Hollister, Reeds Spring and Ridgedale, KOZL reported. Some were... Read more
Cause I personally know for a fact that Missouri is a racists state and Arkansas is also cause I’ve been stopped there driving through there
2 replies
my chihuahua is my best friend so loyal and loving and isn't a yapper at all! he is a wonderful dog! I wonder where or when they will be adoptable? I'd live to have one more..
2 likes
Branson Police open investigation into 50 abandoned chihuahuas
BRANSON, Mo. – Taney County Animal Control is currently housing 34 chihuahuas that have been found in and around the county. Some of the abandoned chihuahuas are also being held at the Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society, but the shelter believes ten more are still on the loose. Chihuahuas... Read more
i would like ro adapt a female for my 5 year ild daughter for emotional support she has epilepsy please help me adopt
1 like